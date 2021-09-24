FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be wonderful

Very pleasant weekend weather lies ahead for Fredericksburg.

The strong cold front that slowly pushed east of Fredericksburg Thursday is now off the East Coast. Behind it, the air is crisp and dry, with temperatures this (Friday) morning having dropped to 51, 50, and 54 degrees, respectively, at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. The remainder of today will be bright and sunny as area thermometers climb to the mid-70s amid light northerly winds.

“Chamber of Commerce” weather is a description that springs to mind for the entire weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. A weak reinforcing cold front will pass through Fredericksburg early Sunday morning, bringing more cool dry air with it. No precipitation is in store for the next few days, so any leftover sogginess from the recent rainfall will dry out quickly.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin continues to churn with tropical activity. The five-day outlook on the graphic looks like colorful fruit salad, with one hurricane (Sam) still located well out over the Atlantic. None of these disturbances will affect the Fredericksburg area anytime soon, but it all bears watching.

Happy Friday!!