FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will bring a taste of spring

The weekend weather in Fredericksburg will start cool and finish with a definite tilt toward spring.

A cold front slipped south of the Fredericksburg area Thursday afternoon, pushing all the way south into Georgia and setting up another version of the cold air damming wedge. The very dry and cold air mass left behind by that boundary caused today—Friday—to begin much cooler, with morning lows in the mid- and upper 20s. Local thermometers will only top out near 50 degrees this afternoon even under sunny skies.

As discussed in previous Weather Blog entries, the wedge is a feature that is typically a headache for East Coast forecasters. It looks to very slowly break down during the day Saturday as the aforementioned cold front slides back north as a warm front. However, that warm front may not move northward as quickly as advertised, a fairly common occurrence during a wedge. Thus Saturday afternoon temperatures aren’t likely to be as warm as originally thought.

Of all the numerical forecast models the NAM is one that usually handles wedge departure timing fairly well. The graphic shows the NAM’s temperature predictions for 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. It has Fredericksburg and vicinity still under the influence of “Da Wedge” at that time. Thus, assuming this model solution is correct tomorrow’s high temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s.

After midnight Saturday, a chance of showers will arrive in and around Fredericksburg along with the warm front. Behind the boundary, air from the Gulf of Mexico will surge into the region on gusty southerly breezes, bringing warmth along with a continued chance of showers through lunchtime Sunday. Despite mostly cloudy skies temperatures, Sunday afternoon could easily soar into the 70s, providing a taste of spring to end the weekend.

A peek at Monday’s forecast shows high temperatures making a run at 80(!) degrees! No severe weather is anticipated, but the warm conditions help set the stage for next week’s Severe Weather Awareness Week here in Virginia. Stay tuned for more information on that.