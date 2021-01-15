FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will bring cooler temperatures, possible snow showers

A cooler but more typical January weather pattern is on the near horizon.

Having experienced somewhat above-normal temperatures so far this month, the Fredericksburg area will shift to a more typical regime this weekend. The change agent is double-barreled, consisting of a cold front currently draped over the Ohio Valley trailed by a potent upper-level low pressure over the Midwest. The water vapor satellite image (see graphic) shows that low pressure swirling over eastern Iowa this Friday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The aforementioned cold front will take its sweet time crossing Virginia, not reaching Fredericksburg until Friday evening. However, mostly cloudy skies ahead of the boundary will make the end of the work week a bit gloomy. Area thermometers will rise to a high of 50 degrees Friday afternoon while rain showers begin dampening the ground between 4 and 5 o’clock.

The boundary and its associated precipitation will push east of the area after midnight. Saturday morning will bring a few hours of dry conditions with even some peeks of sunshine. But showers—both rain and snow—will again pass through Fredericksburg Saturday afternoon and evening. This second round will be courtesy of that upper-level low which will track just north of the region (red dotted line on graphic).