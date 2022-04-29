FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will bring mix of sunshine, rain

Sunshine will prevail the first part of the weekend, but Fredericksburg’s Sunday looks cloudy and damp.

Despite a Freeze Warning issued for both Spotsylvania County and the city of Fredericksburg, temperatures this Friday morning only dipped to the upper 30s and low 40s. The above-freezing readings were thanks to the mixing provided by northwesterly winds, which refused to completely calm down overnight. With high pressure parked along the East Coast, those winds will be much lighter today than earlier this week.

With light breezes and plenty of sunshine on tap, Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out in the upper 60s Friday afternoon. By sunset at 7:59 p.m., temperatures look to be near 60 degrees on their way down to the upper 30s again by dawn. Saturday will then begin the weekend with mostly sunny skies, more light winds, and 2022’s first official sunset at 8 p.m.!

However, things will get a bit complicated temperature-wise Saturday. A warm front is forecast to struggle northward across Virginia during the day, with the numerical models disagreeing on the timing and eventual location of that boundary. The official NWS high temperature forecast for the Fredericksburg vicinity on Saturday is the low 70s, but that could easily bump down into the upper 60s should that warm front be slower than thought.

Saturday night, a storm system will cross the Midwest, drawing moisture northward ahead of it. Showers will arrive in the Fredericksburg area during the wee hours Sunday morning and continue intermittently throughout the day. With overcast skies plus the nearby aforementioned warm front, afternoon temperatures look to only reach the upper 60s again to begin the month of May.

There could be a rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon as a weak cold front crosses the region, but nothing severe is expected in and around Fredericksburg. Local rain gauges will likely only record a tenth to a quarter-inch of liquid (per the graphic) from this system. That will help settle the pollen, but won’t do much to alleviate the continued dry conditions.

For those seeking warmer conditions, the 80s will make a return early next week. Happy Friday!