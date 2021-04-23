FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will bring warmer temps and rain

A warmup plus some much-needed rainfall is in the Fredericksburg area’s weekend weather picture.
This (Friday) morning’s thermometer readings dropped toward the freezing mark, thanks to lessening winds, clear skies, and very dry air. Temperatures fell to 34, 30, and 37 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. Those readings will rebound to afternoon highs in the mid-60s as the strong April sunshine warms the region under continued clear skies this morning.
However, today’s warmup will be interrupted by clouds from an upper-level disturbance rolling in after lunch. No rain is expected from this weak system, and those clouds will clear away from Fredericksburg’s skies after sunset. Saturday will dawn clear and sunny, with temperatures beginning in the low 40s and climbing into the upper 60s. Another round of clouds will then overspread the area after lunch Saturday ahead of the next storm system.
Rain will arrive from southwest to northeast, with the entire Fredericksburg area growing damp between noon and 2 p.m. The graphic indicates an expectation of at least a half-inch of liquid accumulating in local rain gauges by the time precipitation ends Sunday morning. This rainfall will help alleviate growing dryness, as well as clear a good deal of pollen out of the air. There may even be a rumble of thunder Saturday night, but nothing severe is expected.
Sunday will begin cloudy and wet, but will turn sunny and breezy by mid-morning as the surface low-pressure center pushes off the East Coast. Temperatures will climb to the 70-degree mark Sunday afternoon, just about average for the date. A warming trend looks to continue into next week, when Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect high temperatures to begin with the digit “8”.
From heaters to air conditioners in less than a week. Sounds like spring in Virginia!