FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will feel a little more like fall

A dry and cooler weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

The cold front mentioned in Wednesday’s blogpost pushed through the Fredericksburg vicinity early this Friday morning, albeit slowly. FROPA (“frontal passage” in weather geek speak) occurred about 5:30 a.m. at Stafford Regional Airport, and then roughly an hour later the boundary wandered across Shannon Airport. No rain was recorded at either location during the event.

Today’s conditions will thus reflect the cold air advection behind the boundary. A northerly breeze will push cooler air into the Fredericksburg area, resulting in afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s vs. Thursday’s upper 70s. Skies will be partly sunny, but much of the day will feature variable amounts of clouds as that cold front takes its sweet time edging toward the coast.

Saturday will start out cloudy as an upper-air disturbance crosses the region. No rain is expected from this and skies will begin to clear by late morning. Temperatures tomorrow will again top out in the upper 60s, with some warmer locales reaching the 70-degree mark. Sunday then looks to be mostly sunny with light southerly winds and afternoon thermometer readings in the low 70s.