FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will see rain leave, heat return

An active start to the weekend’s weather will calm to typical August conditions by Sunday.

This Friday – morning’s heavy rain is courtesy of a stalled front along the coast and the influence of an upper air low pressure center sneaking in from the west. Precipitation amounts of over 1.5 inches since midnight around the Fredericksburg region provide justification for a Flash Flood Watch in effect until noon today. The rain will ease off later this morning but then more showers and thunderstorms will fire in the soupy air this afternoon.

Temperatures Friday will top out in the low 80s in Fredericksburg under mostly cloudy skies. The lack of sunshine will minimize the risk of any severe weather, although gusty winds could be generated via a microburst from a thunderstorm. Rain chances will continue tonight with patchy fog likely before dawn Saturday, given the amount of moisture hanging around in the lower atmosphere.