FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will see rain leave, heat return

An active start to the weekend’s weather will calm to typical August conditions by Sunday.
This Friday – morning’s heavy rain is courtesy of a stalled front along the coast and the influence of an upper air low pressure center sneaking in from the west. Precipitation amounts of over 1.5 inches since midnight around the Fredericksburg region provide justification for a Flash Flood Watch in effect until noon today. The rain will ease off later this morning but then more showers and thunderstorms will fire in the soupy air this afternoon.
Temperatures Friday will top out in the low 80s in Fredericksburg under mostly cloudy skies. The lack of sunshine will minimize the risk of any severe weather, although gusty winds could be generated via a microburst from a thunderstorm. Rain chances will continue tonight with patchy fog likely before dawn Saturday, given the amount of moisture hanging around in the lower atmosphere.
Saturday will bring a fascinating complex dance between that upper level low pressure and Henri, which is forecast to become a hurricane. The graphic shows the forecast interaction between the two features as they swing around each other in what’s known as the “Fujiwhara effect.” This dynamic interaction of two cyclonic circulations resembles two planets affecting each other’s orbit. The overall effect on Fredericksburg will be minimal, but New England looks to suffer a direct hit from Henri on Sunday as that tropical system is steered almost due north.
Saturday’s weather in Fredericksburg will feature light northerly winds and mostly sunny skies as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Showers and storms are possible but looks to be more scattered than Friday’s rainfall. Then, as both the upper level low and Henri vacate the area, Sunday will revert to typical summertime heat and humidity. Afternoon highs near 90 degrees and a slight chance of thunderstorms should seem familiar to most Fredericksburg area folks by this time in August.
Happy Friday!