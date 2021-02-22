FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Welcome warm-up on its way

Beginning Monday afternoon, the Fredericksburg area’s work week looks drier and warmer than last week.

Precipitation has already arrived in the Fredericksburg vicinity this Monday morning. A storm system over the Great Lakes will drag a cold front from the Ohio valley across the Interstate 95 corridor this evening. Meanwhile, temperatures are cold enough to start things off with some snow before warmer air sneaks in and switches that to sleet, freezing rain, and then plain rain after lunch.

The frozen stuff won’t amount to much more than a nuisance today before temperatures climb above freezing. Thermometer readings in and around Fredericksburg will bump into the mid-40s with some sunshine returning by late afternoon. Total precipitation amounts from this quick-moving system will add up to a bit more than a quarter-inch of liquid in area rain gauges.

Skies tonight will be partly cloudy and Tuesday morning lows will drop to near the freezing mark. Tuesday will then turn out sunny and much warmer as the air behind this next cold front is of Pacific (vs. Arctic) origin. Fredericksburg- area temperatures will soar into the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon along with westerly breezes that will gust over 20 mph at times.