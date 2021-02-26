FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wet weekend ahead

A damp and cloudy weekend will end February in Fredericksburg.

Clear skies greeted the dawn this Friday morning, but clouds will overspread the sky as the day progresses. By mid-afternoon, the overcast will be total, with showers arriving in the Fredericksburg vicinity around the dinner hour. Thanks to high pressure parked atop New England, temperatures locally will top out in the upper 40s during yet another cold air damming setup.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moisture riding up and over cool surface air wedged over eastern sections of Virginia will be the culprit for this weekend’s precipitation. The subtropical jet stream—the moisture source—stretches from the southern Plains up through the Mid-Atlantic. This precipitation “firehose” will bring up to 1.5 inches of liquid to collect in Fredericksburg area rain gauges.

Saturday will thus be mostly cloudy and damp with temperatures reaching the low 50s, an average reading for the last weekend of February. However, there is a chance at sunshine peeking through the clouds a couple hours before old Sol—our sun—dips below the horizon at 6:01 p.m. That’ll be the latest sunset time since the switch back to Eastern Standard Time this past November!