FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: What's the latest on snow chances?

Wednesday’s “warm air nose” will keep snow from piling up around the immediate Fredericksburg area.

The midweek storm system warrants an interim Weather Blog post. This one is a classic example of why those long-range (5-plus days ahead) snow “proclamations” on social media need to be viewed with a large grain of salt. The numerical model solutions have evolved quite a bit over the past 48 hours.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The left graphic panel illustrates the effects on precipitation when warm air intrudes over top cold surface air. Imagine this view is looking south at the Fredericksburg area, with east thus being to the left and west on the right. Wednesday morning warm (i.e. above-freezing) air from the Atlantic Ocean will be nudged westward across Interstate 95 by the counter-clockwise winds circulating around the low-pressure center as it passes over the Tidewater region.

As that happens, the snow—which will begin before sunrise south of town—will quickly cycle through sleet and freezing rain to just plain old cold rain by late morning. Fortunately for the immediate Fredericksburg vicinity, ice accumulations will be minimal before the rain settles in. Ice will likely become a problem farther west along the U.S. 29 corridor.