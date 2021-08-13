FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: When will heat wave break?

Uncomfortable heat and humidity will continue through Saturday, while Sunday holds a pattern change.

Thursday afternoon’s thermometer readings ranged from 96 to 98 degrees at both Stafford Regional and Shannon airports, as well as the University of Mary Washington. Accompanied by miserably sticky humidity, the heat index (how it really feels) topped out at 105 degrees. Today—Friday—both those values will be even higher, with air temperatures expected to reach nearly 100 degrees and heat index values soaring as high as 111.

Thus the National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory (orange shade in left graphic panel) in place from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. across much of Virginia. Heat stress on humans, pets, and plants is cumulative, so yet another day of this level of heat will take its toll. Take extra precautions to stay cool, drinking plenty of liquids and keeping an eye on each other. Showers and storms are again possible late this afternoon so remain weather aware.

