FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: When will heat wave break?

Uncomfortable heat and humidity will continue through Saturday, while Sunday holds a pattern change.
Thursday afternoon’s thermometer readings ranged from 96 to 98 degrees at both Stafford Regional and Shannon airports, as well as the University of Mary Washington. Accompanied by miserably sticky humidity, the heat index (how it really feels) topped out at 105 degrees. Today—Friday—both those values will be even higher, with air temperatures expected to reach nearly 100 degrees and heat index values soaring as high as 111.
Thus the National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory (orange shade in left graphic panel) in place from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. across much of Virginia. Heat stress on humans, pets, and plants is cumulative, so yet another day of this level of heat will take its toll. Take extra precautions to stay cool, drinking plenty of liquids and keeping an eye on each other. Showers and storms are again possible late this afternoon so remain weather aware.
A “cold” front looks to push across the Ohio Valley tonight, nearing the Fredericksburg vicinity on Saturday. Under the accompanying cloud cover, local temperatures tomorrow will be a bit lower, only rising to the low 90s. Thunderstorms are likely as well, with a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather in place across the region. Strong and possibly damaging straight line winds may occur Saturday along with heavy rain that will bring the potential for flash flooding, as shown on the right graphic panel.
As that boundary sags south of the area late Saturday and stalls over the Carolinas, somewhat cooler air will flow into Fredericksburg via a northerly breeze. Thus Sunday’s high temperature will top out in the low 80s, with continued chances of showers and storms. The latter day of the weekend looks to remain mostly cloudy.
With that front remaining to the south of Fredericksburg early next week, cooler and wetter conditions will prevail. It still remains to be seen what the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will contribute to local weather next week, but it seems likely to bring more rain into the area. That’s good news given the increasingly dry conditions.
Hang on. The heat wave is about to break.