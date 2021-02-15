FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: When will sunshine return?

The Arctic plunge continues, but the end is finally in sight.
The graphic is the surface weather map this morning, Presidents’ Day. The added annotations show (a) the Arctic air invasion extending all the way into northern and eastern Mexico, and (b) the smaller scale (but important to the Fredericksburg area) cold air damming east of the Appalachians. That frigid air mass over the central U.S. is no joke, with subfreezing air and frozen precipitation reaching areas that aren’t used to seeing that level of cold. Rolling power blackouts are being felt all the way into southern Texas.
Meanwhile the Appalachian mountains are still holding the worst of the Arctic air at bay, keeping Fredericksburg out of the deep freeze. The downside is that cold air damming (CAD) is still well-entrenched locally, accompanied by low clouds and lack of sunshine. With the subtropical jet stream aiming Gulf of Mexico moisture at the Mid-Atlantic, the wet conditions will continue this week.
Thus low clouds and precipitation are hanging tough over Fredericksburg. The good news is that overnight temperatures remained above freezing, allowing a fair amount of melting to occur. Area thermometers won’t budge much today, only edging into the upper 30s this afternoon. Meanwhile another slug of Gulf moisture arrives tonight, dumping up to an additional half-inch or so of plain liquid rain across the region as temperatures remain just above freezing.
Then Tuesday features a welcome break for Fredericksburg-area residents. As this latest storm system exits eastward Tuesday, a cold front will scour away the low-level clouds. Sunshine looks to actually break out by mid-morning and temperatures will finally climb above average February levels, topping out in the low 50s(!) during the afternoon.
The sun returns to Fredericksburg for an encore presentation Wednesday, albeit with more February-like temperatures. But morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs near 40 degrees will feel warmer thanks to an increasing sun angle as the spring equinox approaches. Then the next storm system arrives Wednesday night with yet another chance at wintry precipitation.
After this next storm system, the overall weather pattern looks to change, with the jet stream flattening out into a more west-to-east (i.e. “zonal”) flow. That will keep the Arctic air bottled up further north and allow more sunshine and drier conditions for the Fredericksburg area. The last week of February looks less wintry!