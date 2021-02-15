FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: When will sunshine return?

The Arctic plunge continues, but the end is finally in sight.

The graphic is the surface weather map this morning, Presidents’ Day. The added annotations show (a) the Arctic air invasion extending all the way into northern and eastern Mexico, and (b) the smaller scale (but important to the Fredericksburg area) cold air damming east of the Appalachians. That frigid air mass over the central U.S. is no joke, with subfreezing air and frozen precipitation reaching areas that aren’t used to seeing that level of cold. Rolling power blackouts are being felt all the way into southern Texas.

Meanwhile the Appalachian mountains are still holding the worst of the Arctic air at bay, keeping Fredericksburg out of the deep freeze. The downside is that cold air damming (CAD) is still well-entrenched locally, accompanied by low clouds and lack of sunshine. With the subtropical jet stream aiming Gulf of Mexico moisture at the Mid-Atlantic, the wet conditions will continue this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}