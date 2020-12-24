FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Will Santa bring snow for Christmas?

A drastic change is on the horizon for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Folks who have been longing for a white Christmas in Fredericksburg just might see a tiny bit of snow Friday. However, before those flurries show up, some wild weather is due in town. A strong upper level trough is diving southward, pushing a strong cold front perched over the Ohio Valley as I write this. Following on the heels of that boundary is an Arctic front that will plunge temperatures to well below normal December levels.
First, severe weather is possible later this Thursday as noted on the left graphic panel. Warm moist air is being bulldozed into the Fredericksburg vicinity just ahead of the approaching system. That fuel for storms will combine with strong wind shear (turning of the winds with height) to set the stage. By late afternoon into the evening hours, the area could see a line of strong to severe thunderstorms with a few tornadoes possible along and east of Interstate 95.
Rain will also be in abundance, such that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 1 p.m. for creeks and streams. NWS has also issued a flood watch from late tonight through Saturday morning, which specifically mentions the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg. Flood stage is 13 feet and the Rappahannock is forecast to crest over 15 feet Friday afternoon.
Following on the heels of this sogginess is that Arctic front, which will cause temperatures to seemingly fall off a cliff. After highs today in the low to mid-60s, the cold air will rush in overnight to chill the area. Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will only climb to the mid-30s Friday afternoon as northwest winds gust to 30 mph, creating a definite wind chill situation on Christmas Day. That’s when there could be some flurries passing through for a slight taste of a white Christmas.
The cold air will hang around for the weekend, dropping temperatures Saturday morning into the teens. Saturday won’t be much warmer, with Fredericksburg-area thermometers barely climbing to the upper 30s. However, the sun will return Saturday to chase away the gloominess. Winds will still be brisk, gusting over 20 mph to keep wind chills in play.
After lows in the 20s Sunday morning, the air will begin to warm a bit. High temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to end the holiday weekend, just about average for this time of year. The winds will have subsided by then as well, so the abundant sunshine will make the outdoors feel more comfortable.
May everyone enjoy their holiday while keeping safe during the potential severe weather Christmas Eve (pay attention to warnings!) and keeping warm during the big chill-down. Merry Christmas!