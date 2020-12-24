FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Will Santa bring snow for Christmas?

A drastic change is on the horizon for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Folks who have been longing for a white Christmas in Fredericksburg just might see a tiny bit of snow Friday. However, before those flurries show up, some wild weather is due in town. A strong upper level trough is diving southward, pushing a strong cold front perched over the Ohio Valley as I write this. Following on the heels of that boundary is an Arctic front that will plunge temperatures to well below normal December levels.

First, severe weather is possible later this Thursday as noted on the left graphic panel. Warm moist air is being bulldozed into the Fredericksburg vicinity just ahead of the approaching system. That fuel for storms will combine with strong wind shear (turning of the winds with height) to set the stage. By late afternoon into the evening hours, the area could see a line of strong to severe thunderstorms with a few tornadoes possible along and east of Interstate 95.

Rain will also be in abundance, such that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 1 p.m. for creeks and streams. NWS has also issued a flood watch from late tonight through Saturday morning, which specifically mentions the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg. Flood stage is 13 feet and the Rappahannock is forecast to crest over 15 feet Friday afternoon.