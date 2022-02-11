FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Will warm start to weekend end with snow?

Fredericksburg area weekend weather will once again feature a split personality.

Today— Friday—will foster visions of springtime, with local Fredericksburg thermometers soaring into the mid-60s this afternoon under sunny skies. The sole fly in the weather ointment will be continued breezy south winds, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Dry air left behind by Thursday’s passage of a weak cold front will enhance the static electricity potential, so watch out for those doorknob zaps.

After sunset, temperatures will slowly fall into the mid-40s by dawn Saturday, with those southerly winds continuing to pump warm air into the region. Then near the lunch hour Saturday, another Arctic cold front will push across the Fredericksburg vicinity. The much colder air following this boundary will take a few hours to infiltrate the region, so temperatures on Saturday afternoon will still top out in the low 60s.

Meanwhile an upper level trough will be sweeping eastward toward the East Coast. Rising air motion ahead of this feature will generate rain showers late Saturday evening. As the Arctic air works its way into the Fredericksburg area, that rain will switch over to snow after midnight.

Sunday will thus dawn cloudy, snowy, and chilly in the Fredericksburg vicinity, with morning lows near 30 degrees and afternoon highs only rising to the mid-30s. The snow will continue much of the day, tapering off by mid-afternoon in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. King George and Caroline counties will see the white stuff for a couple more hours, but it should all end by sunset. There may even be a few peeks of sunshine before the sun sinks below the horizon at 5:46 pm.

The graphic shows expected snow totals across the Old Dominion, with only an inch or two of white stuff around Fredericksburg. This won’t be the blockbuster storm that some forecast models were showing even a couple of days ago. The main story will be the return of Arctic chill, with temperatures Sunday night bottoming out in the teens once again. A hard refreeze may create challenges for the Monday morning commute.

But warmer weather lovers should take heart. Daily high temperatures by the middle of next week will warm back into the 50s. And after this brief burst of cold, the overall outlook for the latter half of February looks warmer than average.

Happy Friday!