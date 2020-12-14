FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Will we get snow this week?

Fredericksburg’s work week starts out raw and soggy with wintry potential on the horizon.
This Monday began wet and will remain that way through late afternoon. The first low-pressure system of the work week is making its way northeastward across the Carolinas this morning, taking aim at the Tidewater region. Steady rain in and around Fredericksburg will continue, collecting 1-1.5 inches in area rain gauges. Northerly winds gusting over 15 mph and temperatures holding steady in the mid-40s will make for a raw day.
However, the rain looks to end in Fredericksburg during the late afternoon and the sun may even poke through the clouds before it sets. Colder air will filter in overnight via gusty northwesterly winds. Tuesday will then dawn sunny and chilly with temperatures in the upper 20s to begin the day. Afternoon highs in and around Fredericksburg will top out in the low 40s, a value more typical of mid-January.
Then all eyes turn to Wednesday. To paraphrase Thomas Paine: “These are the times that try (meteorologist’s) souls”. A complex weather setup will set the stage for wintry mischief on Hump Day. That setup begins with cold air damming which will enter the picture Tuesday evening as a relatively shallow layer of cold air pushes southward down the East Coast.
As that cold air settles in over Virginia a second storm system will swing across the southern states and then turn north along the East Coast. Moisture will ride up and over the cold air and a wintry mess will settle in. Forecast models are indicating that above-freezing air both at the surface and aloft will push into the Fredericksburg area at some point on Wednesday. That doesn’t bode well for snow lovers.
In fact, to quote the NWS office in Sterling VA: “The gradient with this storm could be quite stark, with snow totals approaching a foot versus only a few inches separated by a county.” That explains the difference in the colors on the left graphic panel, as well as the boxed-in text on the right panel. A small shift (10-20 miles) in the storm’s track will have a large impact on snow totals.
Thus it would be very wise to keep checking the forecast for Wednesday over the next 36 hours. My concern for the Fredericksburg area is the potential for ice in the form of sleet or freezing rain especially during the Wednesday morning commute. And there is a high potential for areas east of I-95 to see mainly rain—instead of snow—as that warm air works it way into the region.
Happy Monday.
