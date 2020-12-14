FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Will we get snow this week?

Fredericksburg’s work week starts out raw and soggy with wintry potential on the horizon.

This Monday began wet and will remain that way through late afternoon. The first low-pressure system of the work week is making its way northeastward across the Carolinas this morning, taking aim at the Tidewater region. Steady rain in and around Fredericksburg will continue, collecting 1-1.5 inches in area rain gauges. Northerly winds gusting over 15 mph and temperatures holding steady in the mid-40s will make for a raw day.

However, the rain looks to end in Fredericksburg during the late afternoon and the sun may even poke through the clouds before it sets. Colder air will filter in overnight via gusty northwesterly winds. Tuesday will then dawn sunny and chilly with temperatures in the upper 20s to begin the day. Afternoon highs in and around Fredericksburg will top out in the low 40s, a value more typical of mid-January.

Then all eyes turn to Wednesday. To paraphrase Thomas Paine: “These are the times that try (meteorologist’s) souls”. A complex weather setup will set the stage for wintry mischief on Hump Day. That setup begins with cold air damming which will enter the picture Tuesday evening as a relatively shallow layer of cold air pushes southward down the East Coast.