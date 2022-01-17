FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wind will add to winter's chill

The cleanup from Sunday’s storm will be punctuated by gusty winds in the Fredericksburg area.

Winds in and around Fredericksburg will howl today (Monday). As I write this, the low-pressure system responsible for Sunday’s wintry precipitation is over eastern Pennsylvania and moving northeast. By 7 p.m. this evening, the storm will be centered over eastern Canada (per the graphic), having a central pressure rivaling that of some hurricanes.

The overall result for the Fredericksburg area today—Martin Luther King Jr. Day—will be sustained westerly winds over 20 mph, with some gusts over 40 mph possible. Local thermometers won’t rise much from morning readings in the mid-30s, and wind chills will remain consistently 10 degrees below the air temperature. Bundling up in layers is a good idea today.

Winds will remain gusty until dawn Tuesday as overnight temperatures drop into the low 20s. Tomorrow looks to be sunny and a bit less breezy, with afternoon highs reaching the low 40s in the Fredericksburg vicinity.