FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wind will add to winter's chill

Wind chill values are the chief concern during the first half of this week in the Fredericksburg area.

The graphic shows the predicted minimum wind chill values through Wednesday across the northern two-thirds of the nation. Those frigid readings can be laid at the feet of another Arctic air invasion following behind the cold front that came through the Fredericksburg area Sunday evening. Today—Monday—vigorous northwest winds gusting over 25 mph at times will keep wind chill values 5-10 degrees below the air temperature.

Meanwhile, those air temperatures will only rise a few degrees above this morning’s readings despite sunny skies. Thermometers look to top out in the upper 30s this afternoon in and around Fredericksburg. Moreover, this Arctic air is also very dry, which will increase and intensify static electricity discharges as area folks reach for door knobs and other metal surfaces. Drier than usual skin will also continue to be a nuisance for many.