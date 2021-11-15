FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Winter is blowing in the wind

Cool and blustery conditions will start Fredericksburg area’s work week.

Supported by an upper air trough, a vigorous cold front blasted across the Piedmont during the wee hours this Monday morning. The base of that trough, as defined by the jet stream, is rolling eastward across the Carolinas today. This setup has opened the door to a chilly air mass which is overspreading the Mid-Atlantic.

However, while snow coats the ground in western Maryland and West Virginia, the westerly wind direction (see graphic) provides for a warmer situation in Fredericksburg. This phenomenon, known as “downsloping”, occurs as moisture is squeezed out of the air over the windward side of the Appalachians. That now-drier air warms up quickly as it descends the eastern slopes. That will boost local high temperatures this afternoon into the low 50s.

Despite this warming effect, wind chill will be a factor in today’s conditions. Those westerly winds will gust over 30 mph later this morning and into the afternoon, helping to remove and scatter the colorful leaves from Fredericksburg area trees. The gusts will eventually subside after sunset, which occurs at 4:58 pm today.