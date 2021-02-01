FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Winter storm will continue through Tuesday

The weekend storm system will affect the Fredericksburg area’s weather through Tuesday.

The potential snow totals in and around Fredericksburg were lessened by a change from snow over to freezing rain and plain liquid rain. Areas east of Interstate 95 were affected the longest by the warmer air and saw the least amount of snow. Farther west near the Blue Ridge mountains the changeover took place much later, allowing snow depths of 5-6 inches in places such as Culpeper and Madison counties.

The double-barreled low pressure system which brought Sunday’s snow and ice is still affecting the weather in the Fredericksburg area today (Monday). The initial storm over the Ohio valley is dissipating while the coastal storm intensifies just east of the Delmarva peninsula. That second system—the red “L” on the graphic—isn’t going to move much until late Tuesday night.

Monday’s conditions will thus be dictated by the developing coastal storm. The counterclockwise circulation is ushering cold air and Atlantic moisture into Fredericksburg via northwesterly winds, which will become gusty later this morning. With cloudy skies, temperatures hovering in the low 30s, and occasional bouts with snow, freezing rain and regular rain, it’ll be a raw day to start the month of February.