FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Winter taking a warm, wet turn

The latter half of the work week will feature a soaking rain and milder temperatures for the Fredericksburg area.

This Wednesday morning began with foggy conditions across the Fredericksburg area as mild and moist air pushed in overtop the very cold ground. Air temperatures in the mid-20s gave rise to freezing fog, in which the suspended water droplets freeze onto cold surfaces they contact. That situation will clear out as the air warms under the morning sunshine.

Apparently a certain Pennsylvania-based rodent predicted six more weeks of winter this Wednesday morning by virtue of seeing its shadow today, Groundhog Day. Despite that typically dubious forecast, local thermometers will climb into the upper 40s this afternoon, near the average for this date. Southerly winds circulating around the back side of high pressure off the East Coast are pumping warm moist air into Fredericksburg and vicinity.

Sunshine will gradually fade away after lunch today as clouds stream into the region, lowering and thickening during the evening hours. Rain showers will begin near midnight, continuing off and on through Thursday. Fredericksburg area temperatures will top out near 60 degrees tomorrow as those southerly winds continue to usher in warm, moist air.