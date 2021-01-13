FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Winter warm-up is in the air

A midweek warmup precedes a weekend cool-down for Fredericksburg.

Sprawling high pressure across the eastern half of the nation is providing quiet weather with mild conditions in and around Fredericksburg. A chilly start to this Wednesday morning is evident in the surface observations at 8 a.m. shown on the graphic (black numbers are air temperatures). However, by this afternoon, area thermometers will boost into the mid-50s amid plentiful sunshine.

Thursday will look much the same, with high temperatures perhaps a couple degrees higher than today. Dew points, the true measure of humidity in the air, will remain fairly low, giving rise to rampant static electricity. Given how damp the weather has been in Fredericksburg over the past 12 months, this dry interlude may seem a bit rare.

On Friday, a strong cold front will cross the Appalachian mountains as chillier air returns to the Mid-Atlantic. A few scattered showers look to pop up east of the Blue Ridge during late afternoon, but much of the day should be dry, with Fredericksburg-area temperatures topping out in the low 50s. There is a chance for rain and snow showers Friday night into early Saturday, but total precipitation amounts will be relatively light.

The air behind this next boundary isn’t really that cold by January standards. In fact, temperatures this upcoming holiday weekend will be pretty much average at this point of the winter. No truly frigid air is in sight for Fredericksburg for at least the next 7-10 days.