FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Winter will make a weekend comeback

A warm and wet beginning on Friday will turn into a cold and chilly weekend in Fredericksburg.
Overnight temperatures which soared into the mid-60s by dawn today (Friday) will fall all day long. Typically the “diurnal cycle” means daily low temperatures occur at sunrise, with highs happening during the afternoon. Not today, however. Another in the seemingly endless series of 2022 Arctic cold fronts will cross the Fredericksburg area this morning and open the door to more very cold and dry air.
As this entry is being penned, the aforementioned cold front is already south of the Interstate 64 corridor in Virginia, its arrival in Fredericksburg imminent. The boundary’s passage will herald the wind direction shifting around out of the northwest, opening the door to another Arctic air mass. Temperatures will begin their tumble at that point, dropping to the upper 30s by sunset under mostly cloudy skies. Meanwhile the rain will continue much of Friday.
The winds will gust over 20 mph at times today as the cold air rushes into the region. Tonight temperatures will continue to drop as the cold air races to catch up with the departing moisture. There are hints of some wintry precipitation arriving well after dark in and around Fredericksburg, so folks out and about late this evening shouldn’t be surprised to see some flakes. Little or no accumulation is expected.
Saturday will dawn mostly cloudy, with morning low temperatures in the mid-20s. Folks venturing out early should be wary of icy patches as any leftover puddles will have frozen over. Those northwest winds will continue to pump Arctic air into the region Saturday, with gusts of 25 mph possible. With air temperatures in and around Fredericksburg struggling to climb above the freezing mark, Saturday afternoon’s wind chills will be noticeable. The graphic illustrates wind chill effects on the human body.
By Sunday, things will have calmed quite a bit. Fredericksburg area thermometers look to bottom out in the teens Sunday morning before climbing into the low 40s that afternoon. Skies will be clear and the winds will settle down to gentler breezes. A peek ahead at next week shows no major storm systems or pattern shifts, with a slow warmup on the way.
Happy Friday!