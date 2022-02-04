FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Winter will make a weekend comeback

A warm and wet beginning on Friday will turn into a cold and chilly weekend in Fredericksburg.

Overnight temperatures which soared into the mid-60s by dawn today (Friday) will fall all day long. Typically the “diurnal cycle” means daily low temperatures occur at sunrise, with highs happening during the afternoon. Not today, however. Another in the seemingly endless series of 2022 Arctic cold fronts will cross the Fredericksburg area this morning and open the door to more very cold and dry air.

As this entry is being penned, the aforementioned cold front is already south of the Interstate 64 corridor in Virginia, its arrival in Fredericksburg imminent. The boundary’s passage will herald the wind direction shifting around out of the northwest, opening the door to another Arctic air mass. Temperatures will begin their tumble at that point, dropping to the upper 30s by sunset under mostly cloudy skies. Meanwhile the rain will continue much of Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}