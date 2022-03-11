FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wintry blast is on its way

Another wintry blast is due into Fredericksburg on Saturday.

The term “weather whiplash” fits March weather, as it can be quite variable. That will be true this weekend as well. But first, an important note about Saturday night: It’s Spring Forward time!! Yes, Daylight Saving Time officially arrives at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, when those automatically adjusted timepieces will jump ahead to 3 a.m. Manually adjusted clocks should be pushed forward an hour before going to bed Saturday night to avoid being late on Sunday.

Now, back to Fredericksburg area weather. Today—Friday—is the bonus day of the weekend, with bright sunshine, light winds and temperatures which will boost from morning lows near freezing to afternoon highs in the low 60s. Overall it will be a glorious March day. But then comes Saturday …

A cold front will slowly traverse eastward across the Ohio valley Friday. Meanwhile vigorous upper air dynamics will help create a low pressure center along the southern end of that boundary tonight. That will open the door for plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture to surge northward into Fredericksburg. Rain will begin before midnight and will add up to perhaps three-quarters of an inch in area gauges.

That low pressure will quickly intensify as it crosses southern Virginia on Saturday morning on its way up the East Coast, becoming a powerful nor’easter which will slam into New England. Ironically, during this Severe Weather Awareness Week, one result of this setup is the potential for severe weather across the eastern half of Virginia on Saturday (left graphic panel). Meanwhile, a second cold front bearing Arctic air will barge into the region early tomorrow morning. That will help kick-start the intensification of the aforementioned low pressure.

The bitterly cold air behind that second front will switch the Fredericksburg area’s rain over to snow by mid-morning Saturday. Yes, you read that right! The right graphic panel shows an expectation for 1–2 inches of snow in and around Fredericksburg on Saturday, likely mixing with sleet at times. To add to that “weather whiplash” Saturday’s official highs will occur before dawn, when local temperatures will top out near 50 degrees. By late morning, Fredericksburg area temperatures will plunge to near freezing, dropping into the 20s by sunset.

Thanks to roaring northwest winds gusting over 40 mph at times wind chills will be brutal on Saturday, averaging 10–15 degrees below air temperatures. That snow and sleet plus the Arctic cold will sting exposed skin tomorrow. Folks who have packed away the winter gear should haul it back out in order to withstand the January-like conditions expected on Saturday.

Sunday’s weather looks much quieter, with westerly and southwesterly breezes in the 10–15 mph range. Clear skies and the strong March sun will help push temperatures from morning lows in the teens to afternoon highs in the upper 40s. The good news? Next week looks much warmer.

One last note about Severe Weather Awareness Week: Friday’s emphasis is on lightning. This video provides more information on this dangerous weather feature common to all thunderstorms, not just the severe ones.