FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wintry mess today, then sunny and colder

A midweek wintry mess will give way to sunshine for the remainder of the week.
The beginnings of a true nor’easter are taking shape this Wednesday morning. Surface low pressure currently off the Georgia coastline is intensifying courtesy of upper-level energy sliding northeast from the southern Great Plains states. A relatively thin layer of cold air is in place ahead of the system, having wedged south over the Mid-Atlantic, thanks to strong high pressure over eastern Canada.
The moisture associated with this developing storm is being forced up and over freezing air at the surface, creating a muddled mix of precipitation types. Surface temperatures around Fredericksburg are hovering at 32 degrees as I write this, so this morning’s event will be of the frozen variety (snow/sleet/freezing rain). However, warmer air from the Atlantic is already pushing overhead, turning the precipitation to all rain by late morning east of Interstate 95 and just after the noon hour for folks west of that corridor.
Long-term Fredericksburg residents have experienced the dreaded “wintry mix” often in this area. This winter, that situation will be exacerbated by a “La Nina” pattern as shown on the left graphic panel. In this overall weather pattern, the jet stream keeps the coldest air just north of Virginia, so precipitation type is often not simply snow. Ice is a distinct possibility, and the right graphic panel shows today’s threat for that along the U.S. 29 corridor.
Rain will continue today into the overnight hours, with over an inch of liquid expected. Precipitation looks to finally wind down after midnight, with Thursday winding up sunny but chilly. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will struggle to breach the 40 degree mark Thursday afternoon and northerly breezes will make it feel a few degrees cooler than that via wind chill.
After Thursday, each day through the weekend will feature varying amounts of sunshine along with a warming trend for the ‘Burg. No additional precipitation is expected over the next several days.
