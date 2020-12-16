FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wintry mess today, then sunny and colder

A midweek wintry mess will give way to sunshine for the remainder of the week.

The beginnings of a true nor’easter are taking shape this Wednesday morning. Surface low pressure currently off the Georgia coastline is intensifying courtesy of upper-level energy sliding northeast from the southern Great Plains states. A relatively thin layer of cold air is in place ahead of the system, having wedged south over the Mid-Atlantic, thanks to strong high pressure over eastern Canada.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The moisture associated with this developing storm is being forced up and over freezing air at the surface, creating a muddled mix of precipitation types. Surface temperatures around Fredericksburg are hovering at 32 degrees as I write this, so this morning’s event will be of the frozen variety (snow/sleet/freezing rain). However, warmer air from the Atlantic is already pushing overhead, turning the precipitation to all rain by late morning east of Interstate 95 and just after the noon hour for folks west of that corridor.