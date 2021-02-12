FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wintry weather will continue into next week

The winter weather merry-go-round keeps spinning for the Fredericksburg area.
Arctic air has spilled all the way south into Mexico as of this Friday morning, plunging temperatures across the center of the U.S. well below normal. Fredericksburg is only being partially sideswiped by the frigid air via a typical cold air damming event. A thin layer of cold air has wedged southward along the coastal plain and Piedmont while the subtropical jet stream continues to pump copious amounts of Gulf of Mexico moisture into the area.
The reason the wintry precipitation hasn’t all been snow for Virginia is illustrated on the left graphic panel. The precipitation begins as snow overhead but melts as it falls into above-freezing air, the “warm nose” that local forecasters often talk about. Then as the liquid droplets fall back into below-freezing air near the ground (thanks to the cold air wedge), they refreeze, reaching the surface as either bouncing sleet pellets or rain that freezes on contact.
Thursday night, the entire lower atmosphere was below the freezing level, so the Fredericksburg area finally saw several inches of snow instead of a mixed mess. However, more warm air is expected to work its way overhead Friday, so the slight chances (20 percent) of precipitation could result in more sleet or freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory for the area expired at 9 a.m. but the “high” temperature Friday likely won’t budge above the freezing mark.
The cold air wedge isn’t going anywhere soon, and the moisture training in from the Gulf of Mexico will continue. Thus, a Winter Storm Watch is already scheduled to go into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday and last until at least 7 a.m. Sunday. This next bout with frozen precipitation will come in the form of freezing rain. Surface temperatures will remain at or below 32 degrees with warmer air overhead, so liquid rain will fall and freeze on contact with the ground.
The right graphic panel shows the ice totals expected in and around Fredericksburg on Saturday, with higher amounts south and east of the area (that means you Caroline county!). Ice thicknesses of 0.25 inches or more typically means downed tree limbs and power lines, so there is a significant chance of power outages Saturday into Sunday morning. It would be advisable to charge those electronic devices today and tonight just in case.
Sunday will still be cloudy and wet, but Fredericksburg area thermometers look to rise into the low 40s during the afternoon. That will help melt the ice and snow from roads and sidewalks ahead of the next round of mixed precipitation, which arrives Monday into Tuesday. The next hope for sunshine? Next Wednesday—hopefully. But then another storm enters the picture by the end of next week.
Ready for spring yet?