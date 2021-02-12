FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Wintry weather will continue into next week

The cold air wedge isn’t going anywhere soon, and the moisture training in from the Gulf of Mexico will continue. Thus, a Winter Storm Watch is already scheduled to go into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday and last until at least 7 a.m. Sunday. This next bout with frozen precipitation will come in the form of freezing rain. Surface temperatures will remain at or below 32 degrees with warmer air overhead, so liquid rain will fall and freeze on contact with the ground.

The right graphic panel shows the ice totals expected in and around Fredericksburg on Saturday, with higher amounts south and east of the area (that means you Caroline county!). Ice thicknesses of 0.25 inches or more typically means downed tree limbs and power lines, so there is a significant chance of power outages Saturday into Sunday morning. It would be advisable to charge those electronic devices today and tonight just in case.

Sunday will still be cloudy and wet, but Fredericksburg area thermometers look to rise into the low 40s during the afternoon. That will help melt the ice and snow from roads and sidewalks ahead of the next round of mixed precipitation, which arrives Monday into Tuesday. The next hope for sunshine? Next Wednesday—hopefully. But then another storm enters the picture by the end of next week.

Ready for spring yet?