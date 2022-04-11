FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Work week kicking off with sunshine, warmer temps and some wind

A chilly start to the work week will give way to much warmer conditions for Fredericksburg.

The National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory through 9 a.m. this Monday. Overnight local thermometers plunged to lows of 33, 33 and 36 degrees, respectively, at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington. However, as a warm front pushes northward the winds will swap around out of the south, pumping warmer and moister air into the region.

At this point in April, the average daily highs in and around Fredericksburg are in the upper 60s, while overnight lows typically drop into the low 40s. This afternoon’s readings will push into the low 70s for an above-average daily maximum. With sunny skies overhead, the only potential fly in today’s weather ointment will be those southerly winds, which will gust to near 20 mph at times.

Clouds will move back in this evening as a weak cold front approaches the region. A small chance of showers exists near sunrise Tuesday, barely enough to dampen the ground. That boundary will hang near the Fredericksburg vicinity tomorrow, but skies will wind up partly sunny with temperatures climbing from morning lows near 60 to an afternoon high in the upper 70s.

Wednesday looks like a good candidate for temperatures to climb above the 80 degree mark in and around Fredericksburg. There could be a stray shower or two to start the day, and even a thunderstorm is possible that afternoon. However nothing strong or severe is expected at this point.

Given that conditions are rather benign at the moment, it’s a good time to mention NOAA weather radio as one important source of weather warning information. Although many folks rely on smartphone alerts, it’s wise to have a redundant method of receiving warnings. These radios operate independently of the cellular network, an important feature if a cell tower is down or otherwise not working. When warnings are issued by the local National Weather Service office, they immediately trigger the alerts on these radios.

The local Fredericksburg radio transmitter covers the area shown on the graphic. NOAA weather radios can operate on house electricity or via a battery backup. They can be ordered online (just search for them) at about the cost of a week’s worth of morning coffee concoctions from your favorite barista. Each household should have one as an additional safety feature, just like smoke detectors.