FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Year will end with warm temps, light showers

Wednesday also looks to be cloudy with showers but temperatures will rise into the 60s once again. That stationary front will be pushed north of the Fredericksburg area by the next system approaching from the west. Liquid amounts with this midweek event will be a bit higher than Monday or Tuesday’s showers, but total rainfall will still be scanty and won’t help much with the drought situation.

Happy Monday!

The last week of 2021 will be mostly warm but showery for Fredericksburg.

This warm La Nina winter continues as the jet stream track remains north of Fredericksburg, taking the major storm systems with it (see graphic). However, today – Monday – will a bit cooler and cloudier locally than the holiday weekend just past. A cold front which moved through the area Saturday night has settled across the Carolinas. With high pressure centered over eastern Canada this overall setup resulted in a cold air damming wedge (www.theweatherprediction.com/weatherpapers/050/index.html) over the Virginia Piedmont.

