FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Year will end with warm temps, light showers

The last week of 2021 will be mostly warm but showery for Fredericksburg.
This warm La Nina winter continues as the jet stream track remains north of Fredericksburg, taking the major storm systems with it (see graphic). However, today – Monday – will a bit cooler and cloudier locally than the holiday weekend just past. A cold front which moved through the area Saturday night has settled across the Carolinas. With high pressure centered over eastern Canada this overall setup resulted in a cold air damming wedge (www.theweatherprediction.com/weatherpapers/050/index.html) over the Virginia Piedmont.
Thus easterly winds and clouds will rule the day with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s this afternoon, near the average for late December. There is a small chance for light showers today, but Fredericksburg area rain gauges aren’t likely to collect much liquid. There isn’t much moisture available for more robust precipitation since the air a few thousand feet overhead is very dry.
Tonight that boundary to the south will creep back northward as a warm front, stalling out across central Virginia. Where it settles on Tuesday will determine the temperature regime, but at the moment Fredericksburg’s highs tomorrow look to reach the mid-50s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy but there may be a few peeks of sunshine. A slight chance of light rain returns tomorrow afternoon as a weak low pressure forms along that stationary front, but liquid totals again won’t amount to much.
Wednesday also looks to be cloudy with showers but temperatures will rise into the 60s once again. That stationary front will be pushed north of the Fredericksburg area by the next system approaching from the west. Liquid amounts with this midweek event will be a bit higher than Monday or Tuesday’s showers, but total rainfall will still be scanty and won’t help much with the drought situation.
Happy Monday!