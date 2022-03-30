Fredericksburg-area youth, running club gearing up for annual Great Train Race

Marking its 28th year, Fredericksburg’s Great Train Race will return to its pre-pandemic format, with festivities, award ceremonies, and runners all being together.

The Great Train Race started in 1994 when Debi Bernardes, former president of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club, was asked by the Leukemia Society to conduct a race. What started as a way to raise money for the Leukemia Society grew into a fundraiser for other local charities and organizations that fit the values of FARC.

“In general, we identify a charity that will profit from the race,” said race director Brian Pessolano.

This year’s event will benefit Loisann’s Hope House, a Fredericksburg-based nonprofit that strives to help the homeless and those in danger of becoming homeless. It supports families by providing resources such as housing or transportation to work. Not only does the race itself raise money, but sponsors contribute, as well.

Pessolano will direct the race for the second year in a row. It will be the first Great Train Race that Pessolano will direct under normal conditions since taking charge.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“In 2021, the race was heavily modified,” said Pessolano. “We had to delay the race to June due to the Chatham Bridge construction.”

This year, there are three races scheduled. The 1 Mile Express is for ages 6 to 17 and it will be a chip-timed race. The half-mile George Dashington is for runners ages 12 and under and will also be timed. The Caboose Run is a quarter-mile race that children 5 and younger can participate in, and it will not be timed.

“It gives all levels of experience and ages a way to participate,” said Pessolano. “(The 1 Mile Express) is more competitive, (while) Caboose is a fun run for the little guys.”

There will be a new addition to the 1 Mile race this year. Participants who are unable to run can join the race, thanks to special running chairs provided by Ainsley’s Angels, an adaptive sport organization founded to provide the ability for people with special needs to participate in endurance running events. There will a spot in the race where runners stop and push the special-needs participants in the chairs so that they can also enjoy the fun.

“We’re always looking for ways to make it fun for the kids,” said Pessolano. “For the most part, it’s little tweaks to make it fun. My biggest thing is to not mess up a good thing.”

The race will take place starting under the train tracks on Caroline Street and conclude at the City Dock. The last day to register for the Great Train Race is Friday, April 1. Those who register will receive a shirt to wear on the day of the race.

For more information or to register, go to gtr.runfarc.com.

