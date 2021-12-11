Fredericksburg attorney and volunteers determined to free trapped Afghans

“I’m hiding with my family in a room like prisoners,” one of Cervantes’ clients wrote from Kabul. “If they find me, they will kill me brutally. Like before, they killed my father in front of my eyes because of my duty as an interpreter.”

In exchange for their service as frontline scouts, interpreters and support personnel, Afghans who affiliated themselves with U.S. forces were promised safe passage to America through special immigration visas.

But before U.S. forces withdrew from the country and the U.S. embassy was closed, thousands of pending documents were shredded or went missing, including special immigration applications, passports and visas some Afghans once hoped would be processed so they could exit the country. Now, with no U.S. forces or support facilities in the country, Cervantes said those Afghan nationals are stranded.

“Some of my families, the Taliban has already taken their children, raided their homes, harassed the women whose husbands live in the United States,” Cervantes said. “There will be a lot of people who do not live over the next [winter] months and the U.S. is not doing anything about it. It’s just such a tragedy.”