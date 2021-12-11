Fredericksburg attorney and volunteers determined to free trapped Afghans

A Fredericksburg attorney and a respiratory therapist have been working since mid-August to help about 1,000 Afghanistan citizens who are trapped in their own country.
Jennifer Cervantes, who practices immigration law in the city, said the dismal situation in and around the capital city of Kabul under Taliban rule grows worse every day.
“It’s really depressing, to be honest,” Cervantes said. “It’s a very hard conversation for us to have with these families who were promised they’d go to the U.S. and now, they no longer have that option at all.”
In addition to working as a therapist 40 hours a week, Kelly Brown of Partlow also clocks another 10 hours a week selling medical equipment. She still finds 30 hours each week to work cases as a volunteer at Cervantes’ side.
“I’ve seen some of the strongest men in the world cry,” Brown said. “It’s a daily fight to try to keep their spirits up and keep them well and safe.”
For nearly the last four months, the pair have been helping move Afghan special immigration visa candidates and their families from safe house to safe house in and around Kabul. These people had close ties to U.S. and allied forces who occupied the country for 20 years, but are now being tracked down by the Taliban.
“I’m hiding with my family in a room like prisoners,” one of Cervantes’ clients wrote from Kabul. “If they find me, they will kill me brutally. Like before, they killed my father in front of my eyes because of my duty as an interpreter.”
In exchange for their service as frontline scouts, interpreters and support personnel, Afghans who affiliated themselves with U.S. forces were promised safe passage to America through special immigration visas.
But before U.S. forces withdrew from the country and the U.S. embassy was closed, thousands of pending documents were shredded or went missing, including special immigration applications, passports and visas some Afghans once hoped would be processed so they could exit the country. Now, with no U.S. forces or support facilities in the country, Cervantes said those Afghan nationals are stranded.
“Some of my families, the Taliban has already taken their children, raided their homes, harassed the women whose husbands live in the United States,” Cervantes said. “There will be a lot of people who do not live over the next [winter] months and the U.S. is not doing anything about it. It’s just such a tragedy.”
In October, United Nations’ agencies warned the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan have grown to unprecedented levels, with more than half of the country’s population—about 22.8 million people—facing acute food insecurity. The country is also in the midst of a severe drought.
“You’ve got doctors selling bread, not so they can get paid, it’s so they can bring home some bread to their families,” Cervantes said.
With winter settling in, temperatures in Kabul are expected to drop at night into the 20s and teens.
“When they went into hiding, it was the clothes that you and I would wear in July,” Brown said.
“E.Z.” Alam, a former Afghan U.S. forces combat interpreter who lives in Fredericksburg, said conditions in and around Kabul are eroding further each day.
“[The Taliban] can recognize military interpreters by their face because we accompanied U.S. forces during raids, during arrests,” Alam said.
Alam was able to escape Afghanistan with his wife and their six children. He said it took him a year to receive authorization for his face-to-face interview for his special visa, but the appointment did not get approved for another four years. He fears his brother, a former Afghan police officer living near Kabul, may never get out.
“It’s out of my control, I can’t do anything,” Alam said. “There’s nothing there for him. Everything is captured by the enemy.”
Alam said when U.S. and allied forces liberated Afghanistan from the Taliban in late 2001, Afghan nationals came from the countryside in droves to help support and work with Americans.
“Now is the time the U.S. government should give a hand to them, pull them out to America,” Alam said.
Omar Hai, an Afghan national who operates a halal meat processing farm in Culpeper County, is a former civilian contractor who built schools and other structures for allied forces in Afghanistan. Today, he raises and sends money to Afghan police officers, servicemen and others near Kabul to keep them fed, warm and alive.
“We have people in safe houses, but we’re running out of money,” Hai said. “If I have to cut back on my blood pressure medicine, I cut back so I can send the money back home, but we’re running to the end of our rope.”
Hai, whose son serves in the U.S. Air Force, said an Afghan Army colonel he supports near Kabul was not at home recently when the Taliban knocked on his door.
“They killed his son and they killed his son-in-law right in front of his wife and kids,” Hai said. “[The Taliban] told the family: This is just a warning.”
Cervantes said she has had little luck petitioning any of her cases to the U.S. State Department and other federal agencies, and has already spent $40,000 for federal application fees, with no success.
“Since September, I have filed hundreds of humanitarian parole applications with the [United States Citizenship and Immigration Services] and not one has been adjudicated,” Cervantes said. “Not that it’s been denied, it’s just they’re not adjudicating them at all.”
It costs more than $15,000 to successfully resettle a single Afghan citizen into another country, and Cervantes is looking at countries such as Albania, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Brazil, where families might someday live and work safely and legally. She would also like to see children receive schooling, language instruction and medical care, along with employment and housing for families for one year. But Cervantes said many of the countries willing to grant entry will take away benefits many of these people have earned.
“If [some of] these countries resettle them, they also will waive some of their abilities to ever get into the U.S.,” Cervantes said. “At least they’ll be alive, but it’s a sad trade-off for their service to our country.”
Late Wednesday evening, Cervantes received good news through a text message that one of her clients—the wife of a U.S. citizen who served as an interpreter in Afghanistan—made it safely out of Afghanistan to Qatar.
“It’s been a long, hard, dark fight,” Cervantes said. “When I saw the picture of her in Doha, it just made everything that we’re doing worthwhile.”
Cervantes has visited the Killing Fields in Cambodia, where more than 1 million people died in the 1970s under the Khmer Rouge regime. Cervantes said she fears a similar atrocity could occur in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.
“This could happen exactly like that, and nobody’s doing anything about it,” Cervantes said. “We made a commitment to these people. It’s our responsibility to take care of them.”
To help fund the Afghan evacuation effort, or to become a sponsor, visit SperoWorldwide.org or call 540/699-0252.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438