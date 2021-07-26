Fredericksburg bolsters Peace in Da Paint event with sponsorship

For eight straight years, Peace in Da Paint was a grassroots effort to promote harmony in the Fredericksburg area through basketball.
Organizers Kentrale Washington, Kisha Turner and others scheduled several games of hoops throughout one day in the summer at W.L. Harris Playground in the Mayfield neighborhood. There would be food, music and guest speakers and all the resources came from various donations.
The city provided a police officer on the scene at no cost to event organizers, but there was no monetary support.
This year, however, Washington has secured financial assistance for the event, which will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority made a $5,000 donation to the event and is a sponsor, said Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism.
Freehling said the EDA plans to also have a presence at Peace In Da Paint. Members will discuss the EDA’s loan program called InvestFXBG that is designed to support small businesses at critical stages of their growth.
Freehling said the EDA supporting Peace In Da Paint gives the authority the opportunity to reach a demographic that it rarely tapped into previously.
“The EDA saw what Kentrale has accomplished the last eight years with the event, and saw this as a way to reach a part of the city that maybe isn’t always reached,” Freehling said. “So they saw it as a way to support that neighborhood and that event and show that they support the entire city.”
Washington’s nonprofit organization, My Attitude Determines Everything, is also a major contributor to Peace in Da Paint. Donations of hot dogs, hamburgers, water, Gatorade and children’s bikes are still being accepted. Washington said multiple businesses will be on hand granting on-the-spot job interviews.
The Rappahannock Area Health District has partnered with Mary Washington Healthcare and will administer 60 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on site.
As for hoops, there will be five games played featuring 10 teams, including the first-ever girls matchup.
There will also be music and vendors and Fredericksburg Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. will speak. The floor will be open for other speakers, as well.
Washington said it’s been concerning that there have been several violent incidents in the city this summer, including the shooting death of a Stafford County man on Wellington Lakes Drive last month.
Washington said incidents like that can discourage businesses from wanting to participate in his events. But he believes those occurrences should give more incentive to promote peace in the city and surrounding counties.
He said his goal is to “make the city shut down and be at this one place” on Saturday.
“It makes it difficult, because a lot of businesses back out or they’ll say, ‘I don’t want to support this,’ ” Washington said of having violence in the city.
“They’ll say, ‘It’s a great thing and I want to do it, but you guys had something happen in the area.’ It’s like they say in school, ‘One person will mess it up for the whole classroom.’ ”
For more information or to donate to Peace In Da Paint, call 678/826-9947 or email peaceindapaint2020@gmail.com.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com
