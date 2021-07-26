Fredericksburg bolsters Peace in Da Paint event with sponsorship

For eight straight years, Peace in Da Paint was a grassroots effort to promote harmony in the Fredericksburg area through basketball.

Organizers Kentrale Washington, Kisha Turner and others scheduled several games of hoops throughout one day in the summer at W.L. Harris Playground in the Mayfield neighborhood. There would be food, music and guest speakers and all the resources came from various donations.

The city provided a police officer on the scene at no cost to event organizers, but there was no monetary support.

This year, however, Washington has secured financial assistance for the event, which will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority made a $5,000 donation to the event and is a sponsor, said Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism.

Freehling said the EDA plans to also have a presence at Peace In Da Paint. Members will discuss the EDA’s loan program called InvestFXBG that is designed to support small businesses at critical stages of their growth.

Freehling said the EDA supporting Peace In Da Paint gives the authority the opportunity to reach a demographic that it rarely tapped into previously.