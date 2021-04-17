Fredericksburg budget in flux as City Council considers fast-tracking new school

“If we’re concerned about keeping the tax rate low, we’re also saying we’re more concerned about people who don’t live here being able to extract more value out of the property in the City of Fredericksburg than giving money to the people that live here and need these services,” Graham said.

Councilman Tim Duffy, who is the principal at James Monroe, said his concern is that if the new school is put off for five years, it may coincide with needs at other schools and the obligations will begin to stack up.

Graham and Councilwoman Kerry Devine were both members of the school system’s Enrollment, Capacity and Expansion Task Force that initially recommended the new school open in 2026. Devine is now on board with the three-year plan because “things don’t get less expensive with time.”

“We all pride ourselves on [Fredericksburg] being such an amazing community, but it’s a community that needs to serve everybody,” Devine said. “And our youngest ones are not being well-served right now.”

Kelly mentioned a large tract in the Idlewild subdivision as a potential site for a new school. Kelly said he was alarmed to hear School Board chair Jannan Holmes say during a presentation to City Council that school officials have known for several years that a new school was needed.