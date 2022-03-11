Fredericksburg budget proposal calls for tax, utility rate increases

The fiscal year 2023 budget presented by Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody during a City Council meeting earlier this week calls for a 3 cent real estate tax rate increase, as well as increases in water and wastewater rates.

The water rate increase is 8 percent in the proposed budget and the wastewater increase is 10 percent. Baroody also submitted an updated five-year capital improvement plan.

There will be work sessions to further discuss the proposed budget on March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 19.

The April 5 meeting will be a joint session with the School Board. A public hearing will be held April 19 following the work session on that date.

Another work session will take place April 26 before the first-read City Council vote later that evening. The plan is for the budget to be finalized May 10 with a second-read vote.

The plan submitted by Baroody calls for a general fund budget of $110,954,755—a 2.7 percent increase from the previous year.

The general fund transfer to schools is recommended at $30.5 million, an increase of $450,734 from last year.

The school system requested an $850,000 increase, as well as $413,000 for capital improvement projects. The proposed budget includes nearly half of the increase requested and none of the capital requests.

Baroody suggested Superintendent Marci Catlett examine the school system’s “fairly robust” fund balance of $5 million and federal COVID-19 relief funds to make up for the approximately $812,000 gap.

The proposed real estate tax rate of 86 cents per $100 of assessed value comes a year after another 3 cent increase. It’s likely not the end of increased taxes in the city, because a few major capital improvement projects are on the horizon, including a new school, fire station and upgraded wastewater treatment plant.

“This pivotal time in our history demands significant investment in our aging infrastructure, our neighborhoods, our schools, public safety, our environment and our organizational competitiveness,” Baroody said. “This significant investment is not easy, but is required to continue our fast-growing community’s momentum in achieving the quality of life our community desires.”

Baroody’s proposed budget includes a $57 million placeholder for a new middle school. The placeholder was $40 million last year when it was believed the School Board was pursuing a new elementary school.

The total cost of wastewater upgrades is $101 million. Baroody is hopeful that a $27 million allowance from the state for the wastewater treatment plant will be finalized by the General Assembly in its current session.

The recommended budget includes funding for a new fire station, called a “superstation,” along the Cowan Boulevard corridor that will be more than double the capacity of the existing Fire Station No. 2. The new station will eventually need between 16 and 18 full-time employees and will demand other operational expenses in addition to the cost to build.

“I think we have so much going on, it is going to require extra care to make sure we’re maximizing things,” City Councilman Tim Duffy said.

There is a 4 percent raise for city staff in the proposed budget. That’s in addition to a 4 percent pay increase last July and a one-time $1,000 raise in annual salary earlier this year.

Baroody said the pay raises are to keep the city competitive with nearby localities.

There were 29 requests for additional city personnel but only 13 of those were included in the budget proposal. Also, two of the 14 positions that were eliminated in 2020 after the pandemic began will be reinstated. An additional three positions would be created, as well.

The city is increasing its contribution to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system by 2.6 percent.

The budget also includes an increased amount to the Fredericksburg Area Museum. That’s because city officials are partnering with FAM to hire a curator to tell a more inclusive history of Fredericksburg.

In other business Tuesday night, City Council voted to pass a resolution of support to the people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

The resolution states that City Council “proudly stands alongside Ukraine, its people and its leaders during this horrific and unnecessary war and vows to support Ukraine and hold Russia fully accountable for its catastrophic decision to invade.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

