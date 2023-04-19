The Fredericksburg Regional Transit is out and FXBGO! is in.

The Fredericksburg area’s bus transit service has been providing local rides since 1996, with five buses running four routes.

The tan buses became a common sight as they carried residents through the city and into Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. The buses used to run in King George and Caroline counties before those localities dropped out of the program.

Now, the beige buses are being phased out as the service has changed its name and colors, which can be seen on a handful of new vehicles added to the 30-bus fleet, which runs 16 routes.

The changes are coming at a time when public transit across the country is trying to rebound from the loss of passengers during the pandemic. Part of that recovery includes free bus rides.

At a ceremony held at the station Tuesday afternoon, Arnold Levine, a consultant for FXBGO!, told the small crowd that FXBGO! was “rocked by COVID,” but added that it has just about returned to pre-COVID ridership.

The biggest change is the name, as the transit provider is now called FXBGO!. The new buses also have new colors: blue and white. The transit system is still using some of the older buses, but that will change over the next few years as newer buses replace them.

The new buses, which started operating about six months ago, are bigger and have a handicap accessible ramp, which replaces the lift on the older buses.

The new buses also have an upgraded communications system and GPS. And they run on gas instead of diesel.

Levine said each of the new buses cost more than $130,000.

With the rebranding, the station and uniforms also have the new colors and the new logo.

Services have been upgraded as part of the changes, too.

FXBGO! has an updated website and app so riders can get quicker status updates. The station also has free wi-fi.

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw attended the Tuesday ceremony, telling a small crowd in the station parking lot that nine new buses have been launched as part of the change.

“The future is exciting as we continue to grow and improve services at FXBGO!,” the mayor said.

Melody Fowler, the city’s deputy director of transit, told the crowd they have been listening to “riders, employees and our local supporters’ feedback to create a stronger public transit system that helps to build a thriving community by creating jobs, easing traffic congestion and promoting a cleaner environment.”

Levine said the changeover was started by Jamie Jackson, the city’s director of public transit and transportation, about two years ago. Jackson, who came to Fredericksburg after working on transit in Hampton Roads, was absent from the event because she just gave birth.

“She came in with ideas to spruce it up,” Levine said.

More changes could be coming eventually as FXBGO! is working on its next 10-year strategic plan. Fowler said they hope to have the plan developed by the end of the year.