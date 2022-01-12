Fredericksburg cancels hearing on new middle school to ponder another option

A public hearing to discuss an interim agreement to build a new middle school in Fredericksburg has been postponed as city officials weigh another option.
The hearing was scheduled to be held during a special joint meeting between the City Council and the School Board Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at James Monroe High School. It was expected that an interim agreement between Fredericksburg City Schools and FirstChoice LLC for the construction of a new middle school would’ve been approved.
But the tract of land in the Idlewild neighborhood that is under consideration for the middle school has received new interest.
City officials recently received a letter from Mary Washington Healthcare gauging their interest in swapping the old Mary Washington Hospital building at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. for the Idlewild land or part of it. That 280,000 square-foot former hospital would then be renovated to meet the school system’s long-term capacity needs.
“The City Council is committed to meeting the capacity needs of the city schools, and wishes to evaluate this revived proposal as a potential alternative to meeting those needs,” City Manager Tim Baroody said.
School Board representative Jennifer Boyd said the hospital building doesn’t work as a school site. She said the Enrollment, Capacity and Expansion task force evaluated the former hospital building in February 2020 and determined it was not feasible for an elementary school. She said it’s especially unsuitable for a middle school.
“It doesn’t appear that there is any outdoor space for athletic fields,” Boyd said. “Traffic would obviously be a concern with the middle school and the high school funneling in on that one road.
"We’ve talked to architects and the way a hospital is laid out and the way a school is laid out has different philosophies. It would require substantial reconfiguration which is going to increase the cost.”
The intent of constructing the new middle school is to ease overcrowding at Hugh Mercer Elementary by converting the current Walker–Grant Middle into a third elementary school.
The cost of the new middle school is expected to be around $65 million.
The $1.3 million interim agreement would have allowed the school system and City Council to have a more defined project to include the design, functionality, expandability and cost to help officials make a more informed decision before entering into a compressive agreement.
The goals of the interim agreement are to test the city’s vision for the school, provide an opportunity for public input and facilitate cooperation between the City Council and the School Board.
Boyd said she’s been told city officials will evaluate the interest from Mary Washington Healthcare for about a month before making a decision. She expressed concern that federal funds that would be used to renovate Walker–Grant Middle to convert it to an elementary school would expire if a decision is delayed further.
“I’m disappointed that we are postponing the meeting,” Boyd said. “I feel like we have a significant amount of information to share with the public on our progress and where we are. We could’ve shared this info as well as that this opportunity [with Mary Washington Healthcare] is there.”
Boyd said she understands the interest from Mary Washington has to be vetted, but “at some point we need to move forward so we can address the capacity issues.”
A statement from City Hall noted that regardless of when the public hearing is held, Baroody plans to recommend that the funds in the current Capital Improvement Plan for school capacity needs be included in his upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.
