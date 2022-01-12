Fredericksburg cancels hearing on new middle school to ponder another option

“It doesn’t appear that there is any outdoor space for athletic fields,” Boyd said. “Traffic would obviously be a concern with the middle school and the high school funneling in on that one road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We’ve talked to architects and the way a hospital is laid out and the way a school is laid out has different philosophies. It would require substantial reconfiguration which is going to increase the cost.”

The intent of constructing the new middle school is to ease overcrowding at Hugh Mercer Elementary by converting the current Walker–Grant Middle into a third elementary school.

The cost of the new middle school is expected to be around $65 million.

The $1.3 million interim agreement would have allowed the school system and City Council to have a more defined project to include the design, functionality, expandability and cost to help officials make a more informed decision before entering into a compressive agreement.

The goals of the interim agreement are to test the city’s vision for the school, provide an opportunity for public input and facilitate cooperation between the City Council and the School Board.