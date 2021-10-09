Fredericksburg celebrates reconstructed Chatham Bridge, new Riverfront Park

Jim McNelis, president of the company, noted that 150 people worked on the project and there were no setbacks.

“Projects like this don’t just happen,” said Crystal Vanuch, chairwoman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors. “They are years and years of planning, prioritization and the result of much work on the state and local and federal levels to much persistence.”

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, said he often looked at the Chatham Bridge, which was constructed in 1941, and wondered how long it would hold up. He said he had watched concrete fall away from the sides of the structure.

The bridge was determined to be structurally deficient by VDOT.

Reeves said the early completion of the project shows “how real government is supposed to work.”

“This is progress come to fruition,” Reeves added.

The reconstructed bridge is 57 feet wide, compared to the former structure that was 50 feet. A key component is the pedestrian and bicycle lane, which is 8 feet wide and has an overlook of the river at its midpoint.

The pedestrian–cyclist path is separated from vehicular traffic by a concrete wall topped with a metal railing.