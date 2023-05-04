The organizer of this year’s downtown Fredericksburg National Day of Prayer celebration were excited that the day fell on May the Fourth, Star Wars Day.

“Our theme is ‘May the Force be with you’ — the force of prayer,” said Charita Mariner of Zion Church of Fredericksburg, one of the main organizers of Thursday’s event.

National Day of Prayer is observed across the country on the first Thursday in May. At Hurkamp Park in Fredericksburg, about 40 area churches gathered for outdoor public prayer and praise from 3–8 p.m.

“The vision is to unite all of the churches in the Rappahannock region,” Mariner said.

Throughout the afternoon, 18 “Prayer Warriors” — local pastors, community members and elected officials — offered public prayers on a variety of topics, from the government to first responders to survivors of domestic violence to those in the foster care system.

Mariner said the churches intentionally scheduled a diverse group of Prayer Warriors so the speakers would “look like heaven.”

“Heaven looks like all of us,” she said.

Two new initiatives this year were the in-person “prayer stations” offering one-on-one prayer opportunities — one led by St. George’s Episcopal Church and the other by By His Grace Ministries — and a collection box for written private prayers.

“We will pray on those at the end of the program,” Mariner said. “We want to make sure that whatever you need, you are prayed for.”

Timothy Branch, bishop at Lord of the Harvest church, said Fredericksburg’s Day of Prayer event is important because it allows the community to see “the churches on the move.”

“Whenever the churches are unified together around prayer, something great happens,” he said. “We want God to be in the midst of all of us.”

Dario Armstrong with Agape Fellowship said the event also gives local churches, which represent diverse populations and have different theologies, a chance to connect and share what they have in common.

“All of us are different and unique in our own way, but God will make up the difference,” Armstrong said.