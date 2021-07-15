Fredericksburg City Council aims for Humphries to fill commonwealth's attorney spot

Fredericksburg City Council voted to file a petition with the Circuit Court to forgo a special election for the Commonwealth’s Attorney position that will be vacated when LaBravia Jenkins’ retirement goes into effect Aug. 1.

If the petition is supported by the court, Elizabeth K. Humphries will become the interim Commonwealth’s Attorney starting in August. That will allow the Nov. 2 general election to determine who will hold the position full-time and Humphries is running uncontested in that race.

Humphries is the highest ranking full-time assistant attorney in the office.

Virginia law allows a vacancy in any elected constitutional office to be filled by special election. However, if the opening occurs within 12 months before the end of the term of office, the local governing body may petition the court to request that no special election is ordered.

The highest ranking full-time assistant attorney, in this case Humphries, shall then be appointed.

Humphries joined the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney office in 2018. Prior to that, she practiced law as a senior prosecutor in the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney office for more than 18 years.

—Taft Coghill Jr.

