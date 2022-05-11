Fredericksburg City Council approves budget

Fredericksburg City Council gave final approval for the fiscal year 2023 budget at a meeting Tuesday night.

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. and Councilman Matt Kelly voted against a 3-cent real estate tax increase and the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, respectively.

Both of those issues passed 6–1, but Frye and Kelly said their votes were statements to encourage more dialogue about a rising cost of living in the city that is showing no signs of slowing down.

“It’s been alluded to this evening that we are looking at some very significant costs moving forward on big projects,” Kelly said. “We really haven’t gotten into the operational component of future budgets. … We’re going to have to pay police officers, sheriffs, teachers and everybody else a lot more. We know that’s all coming down the pike. We do need to sit down and have a conversation about what our priorities are and explain that to the public.”

The City Council approved a $114.9 million general fund budget with a $30.5 million transfer to Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

The budget includes a 4% raise for city staff. In addition to the real estate tax rate going from 83 cents per $100 of assessed value to 86 cents, there is also an 8% hike in water rates and a 10% increase in sewer rates.

There are several major projects included in the Capital Improvement Plan, including $101 million for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, $57 million for a new middle school and $14 million for a new fire station.

City Manager Tim Baroody reiterated Tuesday that water and sewer fees will continue to rise for the next several years to complete the wastewater upgrades.

“We believe we’ll continue to need to raise rates for several years for a period of five to six years to accomplish what is a historic project for the city of Fredericksburg to meet federal and state mandates by 2026,” Baroody said.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam’s outgoing budget in December included $27 million to Fredericksburg for the wastewater treatment plant upgrades. Baroody’s staff also noted that there are other funding sources that could bring the debt service for the expenditure down to $43 million.

Kelly said in addition to the initial costs of the major projects, he’s concerned about the operational funds that’ll be required.

While some on City Council, including Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, have claimed the public should be aware of what’s coming, Kelly said the conversations haven’t been robust enough. He said it’s not the job of citizens to dig through and research the budget, but that city officials should do a better of job of explaining it.

“Our priorities have to change and we can’t get everything,” Kelly said. “Now is the time to tell the public what they can and cannot expect … A lot of the projects we’re talking about now coming to fruition, a lot them have been frankly deferred. Now we’re facing them along with everything else we’re doing. We can’t keep operating this way.”

Frye also has concerns.

He voted against the real estate tax rate increase on April 26 on first read. He stuck with his vote Tuesday because of a fear from longtime residents that they’re being priced out of the city. He also said young individuals and families are unable to own a home in Fredericksburg.

“I absolutely understand what we have to do in the city so [my vote] is not a knock on what we have to do in the city,” Frye said. “I want to use my platform as a statement vote so folks can pay attention that things are changing and to know there are going to be a lot of increases coming up over the next few years to handle what we need to handle in the city.”

Greenlaw said the rising costs are so obvious “it doesn’t take a Philadelphia lawyer to figure that one out.”

Still, Councilman Jon Gerlach said city officials must find creative ways to ease the burden on those who can least afford the increases.

Councilwoman Kerry Devine said the higher taxes and rates aren’t enjoyable to see but they’re necessary.

“We are an old city with new needs,” Devine said. “We’re growing, which is a good thing. … But along with that growth and vibrancy comes the need to upgrade and expand our basic needs.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

