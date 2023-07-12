Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday approved a first read of a new ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, but only when they are built inside or attached to the existing primary dwelling.

The vote was 4–3, with Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and council members Matt Kelly and Jason Graham voting against the ordinance.

The approved ordinance is significantly different from that recommended by the Planning Commission in May, which would have allowed both internal, attached ADUs and detached, external units.

Council’s version of the ordinance also includes several additional “menu options” that city staff presented at the request of various members.

They include a provision that requires permanent owner-occupancy of the primary residence when there is an active ADU; one that includes “a legal entity such as a limited liability corporation, family trust, or closely-held corporation” in the definition of owner; and one that requires off-street parking to be expanded in order to establish an ADU where more than 75% of on-street parking is occupied at night.

A fourth “menu item” would require the city to reinstate the rental inspection program that has been dormant since 2009. That change had been recommended by the Planning Commission.

Chuck Johnston, the city’s director of community planning and building, said staff will present a plan for enforcement of the owner-occupancy provision at the Aug. 8 meeting, which is the anticipated adoption date of the new ordinance.

There will also be another public hearing on City Council’s version of the ADU ordinance at that meeting.

The ADU ordinance as approved Monday is similar to what a group of citizens called the Fredericksburg Neighborhood Coalition were advocating for.

The group was opposed to allowing ADUs by right and urged Council to approve an ordinance that would only permit them in the principal dwelling and would require perpetual owner occupancy.

The coalition, which has distributed signs throughout the city reading “Save Our Single Family Homes,” argued that such an ordinance would discourage developers from buying up the city’s stock of single family homes and preserve the character of existing residential zoned neighborhoods.

Advocates for approving both internal and external units have argued that this will enable as many homeowners as possible to participate in the ADU program if they so wish.

They have argued that ADUs provide housing options that allow for aging in place, multigenerational households, independent space for a disabled family member and a workforce that can live where it works.

At Monday’s meeting, Graham, who represents Ward 1, said the city’s existing housing options “are not suitable to the needs of today.”

He said he “strongly, strongly” supports an ADU ordinance that permits both external and internal units and does not have a long-term owner-occupancy requirement.

“The atomization of society today is due in part to our built environment,” Graham said. “Our neighborhoods must allow for the kind of spontaneous interactions that bring people together.”

But Greenlaw said she doesn’t believe the city is ready for any ADU ordinance and that the matter requires more discussion.

“I don’t think we’re ready for primetime on this,” she said.

Kelly also said he doesn’t think the city is “where we need to be on this” and that he is worried about density.

“I have a concern with doing little incremental things that increase density,” he said. “Housing costs will always be high in the city. We as a community will have to agree to invest resources into (affordable housing.)”

Ward 3 representative Tim Duffy proposed the motion that was eventually approved by Council.

He described it as “a modest ADU policy” that Council can then revisit.

In an interview, Graham said he is “happy” that Council is taking a step towards approving ADUs in the city but that he “still wants to go further.”

“My goal is to expand housing options as much as possible and I really want to continue to do that,” he said.

Graham said he has concerns about how city staff will be able to enforce the perpetual owner-occupancy requirement.

“I’m trying to think of the real world implications of the policy and that item causes me some heartburn in thinking about how it would be enforced,” he said. “I do not want to erode the public’s faith in the city to administer the policies the city council creates.”