Fredericksburg City Council approves resident's plan for new ward lines

The Fredericksburg City Council has finalized new election districts.

City Council voted 7–0 Tuesday night to move forward with the Modified Citizen’s Plan, Version 2—a map drawn by resident Tina Morris and later discussed at multiple council meetings and public information sessions.

“This plan is the result of someone attending one of those meetings and coming up with some good ideas. … It has been pretty well vetted,” Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said.

The finalization of the four wards comes more than a month after the Dec. 31 deadline imposed by the General Assembly.

But city officials believed they needed additional time to consider various proposals after the results of the 2020 Census came in later than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The census showed that boundaries for the city’s election wards needed to be changed to correct an imbalance of population.

City staff worked with Kevin Byrnes of Regional Decision Systems to provide options for the new wards that would keep Fredericksburg in compliance with state law and local ordinances.

In November, Fredericksburg Planning and Building Director Chuck Johnston presented two plans to City Council. Morris’ plan was submitted following a public information meeting.

With more than 28,000 residents in Fredericksburg, the target number of residents in each ward is 7,055. State law allows the city’s wards to fall within 5 percent of that total, which means the districts must have anywhere from 6,702 to 7,408 residents.

The existing Ward 1 was too large by 1,946 residents. Ward 2 was 1,455 residents short of the target. Ward 3 was too small by 515 residents and Ward 4 was just right, with only 25 fewer citizens than the target.

The plan that was adopted Tuesday leaves 6,782 residents in Ward 1 (down from 9,001), 7,080 in Ward 2 (up from 5,600), 7,279 in Ward 3 (up from 6,540) and 7,080 in Ward 4 (no change).

The number of registered voters in Ward 1 is down from 5,456 to 4,227. There are now 4,385 registered voters in Ward 2 (up from 3,882), 4,995 in Ward 3 (up from 4,269) and no change in Ward 4.

The city will have two majority–minority wards. Previously Ward 4 was the only such district. Now Ward 1 is 46 percent white and Ward 4 is 43 percent white.

Race can be considered in constructing the wards, but should not be the dominant factor. Fredericksburg has a longstanding tradition of ensuring at least one ward has a white population of less than 50 percent.

The city’s electoral board recommended the creation of two additional voting precincts based on growth in the city and anticipated growth in the future. No action was taken on that recommendation Tuesday and it could come up for discussion at a later date.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.