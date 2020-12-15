Fredericksburg City Council asks the General Assembly to focus on public health

Public health and water quality are two of the issues Fredericksburg City Council has deemed critical for the Virginia General Assembly to address when it convenes Jan. 13.
The COVID-19 pandemic, mental health, the opioid addiction crisis and concern about the effects of nicotine vapor products are listed on the resolution City Council passed unanimously at its most recent meeting as part of the legislative agenda it wants local representatives Del. Joshua Cole, Del. Mark Cole and Sen. Bryce Reeves to pursue in Richmond.
The council supports increased state and federal funding for enhanced coronavirus testing and contract-tracing services. It will also ask the General Assembly to fund programs that prevent evictions related to economic fallout from the pandemic, to provide relief for households struggling with utility bills and to assist local businesses in implementing strategies to adapt to new health standards.
Councilman and James Monroe High School Principal Tim Duffy expressed concerns about vaping. The hope is that the General Assembly votes to amend Virginia’s Clean Indoor Air Act to prohibit vaping in the same areas that smoking is banned.
City Council is also urging the General Assembly to commit additional funding to local community services boards and behavioral health authorities to enable them to respond to an increase in mental health episodes.
City Attorney Kathleen Dooley said water quality funding is at the forefront of concerns. The city and Spotsylvania County have an agreement that calls for closing Spotsylvania's FMC treatment plant and expanding the Massaponax plant to handle county and city wastewater. That work has an estimated $81 million price tag.
The city is asking for $10 million through the state's Water Quality Improvement Fund or other means to help pay for the project. Funding was approved when the assembly met earlier this year, but later had to be reallocated at a special session to address pandemic-related issues.
“I’m optimistic it will come again in 2021,” Dooley said.
City Council also voted to support a recent study from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that recommends changing the law to allow Children’s Services Act funds to be spent on services in public schools as a means to save money and serve more children with special needs.
The city has seen a significant increase in costs of providing CSA services, particularly private day school placements.
The city is asking the state for additional funds for election support to assist in implementing changes that have been made to incorporate more early and absentee voting.
The city also reiterated its request from earlier this year that the General Assembly rename Jefferson Davis Highway throughout Virginia and replace it was a moniker that “promotes our shared values of unity, equality and a commitment to a better future for all Americans.”
The council is asking the state to provide funding to localities to facilitate the name change.
