Fredericksburg City Council asks the General Assembly to focus on public health

City Attorney Kathleen Dooley said water quality funding is at the forefront of concerns. The city and Spotsylvania County have an agreement that calls for closing Spotsylvania's FMC treatment plant and expanding the Massaponax plant to handle county and city wastewater. That work has an estimated $81 million price tag.

The city is asking for $10 million through the state's Water Quality Improvement Fund or other means to help pay for the project. Funding was approved when the assembly met earlier this year, but later had to be reallocated at a special session to address pandemic-related issues.

“I’m optimistic it will come again in 2021,” Dooley said.

City Council also voted to support a recent study from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that recommends changing the law to allow Children’s Services Act funds to be spent on services in public schools as a means to save money and serve more children with special needs.

The city has seen a significant increase in costs of providing CSA services, particularly private day school placements.

The city is asking the state for additional funds for election support to assist in implementing changes that have been made to incorporate more early and absentee voting.