Fredericksburg City Council considers proposal to build new school

The annual debt service for the new school would be between $1.99 million and $2.33 million. There will be an additional $1.5 million for the annual operating budget of a new school and Councilman Matt Kelly noted that school officials said they would continue to seek an additional $1 million increase in city funds each year.

But Graham and most other council members agreed that the cost of not building a new school could be steeper.

Graham said he recognizes the other infrastructure needs in the city, but a new school should be a top priority. He said he’s spoken with people who have pulled their children out of city schools or moved elsewhere because of overcrowding, particularly at Hugh Mercer Elementary, which serves kindergarten through second grade.

The enrollment at Hugh Mercer increased by 14 percent from the 2018–19 school year to 2019–20, and five trailers had to be added to serve as classrooms.

“I ask that we push this as far forward as we possibly can because I don’t think we can afford any other alternative,” Graham said. “This is an economic development issue. We cannot bring the types of businesses into the city that we want if the people who would be working at them don’t want to live here because the schools are overcrowded.”