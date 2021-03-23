Fredericksburg City Council denies Royal Farms application

The Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to deny an application from Royal Farms to build a convenience store and gas station at the intersection of Blue and Gray Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard.
The application was for a special use permit for the gasoline pumps and a special exception to build a parking lot 175 percent larger than the required minimum size.
"We are communicating what we want when we vote to deny this project," said Councilor Tim Duffy, who made the motion to deny the application. "I think people need to pay attention."
The project would have generated an estimated $300,000 to $350,000 in annual tax revenue, as well as 35 jobs at an hourly wage of $12.50, according to Fredericksburg's Economic Development office.
City Council members, however, said the potential negative physical and environmental impacts of the development on the proposed location—which sits in front of the residential developments Fredericksburg Park and Telegraph Hill, which are under construction, as well as at the point where the VCR trail crosses Blue and Gray Parkway—outweigh the estimated tax revenue and do not merit a special use or special exception permit.
"The issue for us is special exceptions are for projects [that go] outside our standards, but ... are unique projects that meet the perceptions and goals for the city," Councilor Matt Kelly said. "An argument can be made that [the Royal Farms application] does not meet that standard."
Councilor Jason Graham said one of his "biggest issues" with the application was the large parking lot it requested.
"For too long, cities across America have allowed these seas of asphalt to come in and provide completely unproductive developments—parking lots that stay empty for the vast majority of the day," he said. "There is a much better way. We need to take a look at what we are doing to provide for those who don’t want to [use] or have a hard time affording private automobile transportation."
City Manager Tim Baroody and staff had recommended approval of the Royal Farms application on the condition that the applicant reroute the VCR trail—which connects downtown Fredericksburg to the neighborhood of Idlewild—so users crossing the Blue and Gray Parkway would not have to navigate traffic at the intersection with Lafayette Boulevard.
The Planning Commission in January voted 5–2 to recommend approval, on the condition that Royal Farms pay for the alternate trail construction out of its own pocket.
However, city staff determined that Royal Farms could not be legally required to pay for rerouting the trail because its plans for the development already “met and exceeded applicable engineering safety standards for the trail/entrance intersection,” according to the project narrative.
Staff instead recommended at the March 9 council meeting that the city reimburse Royal Farms for rerouting the trail, using an economic development incentive grant, at an estimated cost of $150,000.
Public comments at Planning Commission and City Council meetings over the fall, winter and early spring have been overwhelmingly in opposition to the proposal. At Tuesday's meeting, 30 of the public comments read aloud were in opposition to the development and three were in favor.
Community members opposed to the project cited traffic congestion, the effects on the VCR trail, the economic effect of the Royal Farms store on other local small businesses, the environmental effects of the development—including the optics of supporting a fossil fuel-based project after council's 2019 vote to move the city to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030—and the effect on the historic nature of downtown Fredericksburg.
Two comments came from residents who just moved into the Fredericksburg Park neighborhood. The residents said they were unaware of the proposed Royal Farms and might not have bought their homes in the neighborhood if they had known.
The comments in support of the project cited the benefits of the new tax revenue and said the project meets demand for gas sales and convenience items in that area.
Though the vote to deny was unanimous, Kelly and Vice-Mayor Charlie Frye said the council does need to think about what kind of development it is willing to approve.
Frye said the tax revenue would have been beneficial to a city that needs to address capacity issues in its schools and meet additional infrastructure demands. But in the case of Royal Farms, Frye said, "I’m a representative of the people, and people have said what they want."
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the decision to deny the application was "not easy" for anyone to make. She thanked city staff and the applicants for many hours spent since last fall attempting to bring the project to fruition.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele