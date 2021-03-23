Fredericksburg City Council denies Royal Farms application

Public comments at Planning Commission and City Council meetings over the fall, winter and early spring have been overwhelmingly in opposition to the proposal. At Tuesday's meeting, 30 of the public comments read aloud were in opposition to the development and three were in favor.

Community members opposed to the project cited traffic congestion, the effects on the VCR trail, the economic effect of the Royal Farms store on other local small businesses, the environmental effects of the development—including the optics of supporting a fossil fuel-based project after council's 2019 vote to move the city to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030—and the effect on the historic nature of downtown Fredericksburg.

Two comments came from residents who just moved into the Fredericksburg Park neighborhood. The residents said they were unaware of the proposed Royal Farms and might not have bought their homes in the neighborhood if they had known.

The comments in support of the project cited the benefits of the new tax revenue and said the project meets demand for gas sales and convenience items in that area.

Though the vote to deny was unanimous, Kelly and Vice-Mayor Charlie Frye said the council does need to think about what kind of development it is willing to approve.