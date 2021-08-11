Fredericksburg City Council paves way for new ride at Fun Land

Fun Land in Central Park is set to reach new heights.

Fredericksburg City Council voted 5–2 Tuesday night to allow heights of outdoor recreation structures up to 135 feet by special-use permit in the Planned Development—Commercial Zoning District.

That paves the way for the amusement park to begin constructing the 130-foot drop tower ride that is in the preliminary stages.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Councilman Jason Graham voted against Councilman Billy Withers’ motion because both agreed with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of 155 feet.

They believe that leeway would’ve prevented the need for future businesses to require Unified Development Ordinance amendments.

Greenlaw said Fun Land put the city “on the map” when it opened Virginia’s first multilevel go-kart track in 2019.

The Planning Commission discussed the possibility of a facility such as Top Golf coming to Fredericksburg and that would require a clearance of approximately 150 feet.

Graham said Central Park is the ideal location for recreational businesses with tall structures although the Top Golf discussion was purely speculative.