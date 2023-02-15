Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution initiating a public hearing process to consider zoning amendments that would permit increased density in Planned Development–Residential-zoned districts.

The approval — and the simultaneous consideration of proposed revisions that would permit accessory dwelling units — triggered a robust conversation during Tuesday evening's work session about how City Council should manage growth.

"We are a small oasis in a sea of development that people come to because of what we are," said at-large councilman Matt Kelly, who on Tuesday was the only vote against initiating consideration of the zoning amendments. "We seem to be on a big push to build. We are the urban hub of the area, but the hub is not residential."

Kelly characterized efforts to increase density as "basically changing the character of the city and trying to re-invent it as something it's not."

Ward 1 representative Jason Graham, whose district contains the only PD–R zoning in the city, said that as the urban hub of the area, it is imperative that the city offer a variety of housing options.

"Across America there are extreme housing shortages," he said. "If we don't do something about that, we will be the equivalent of a gated community. Our teachers and police have to be able to live somewhere and not face a terrible commute just because they have chosen to be in public service."

The proposed amendments that will be subject to public hearings before the planning committee as a result of Tuesday's vote would increase allowed density in PD–R zoned areas from six to 24 units per acre and allow, instead of require, limited neighborhood commercial uses.

The amendments would also implement "form-based development criteria." Instead of conventional zoning code, which emphasizes what type of land use is allowed, form-based code emphasizes ensuring that buildings and streetscapes in a neighborhood are compatible with each other.

The existing PD–R ordnance also regulates height by use, limiting residential structures to 35 feet and non-residential structures to 60 feet in height. The proposed changes would permit both types of structures to reach a maximum of 60 feet "where appropriate."

Fredericksburg's population is projected to grow from about 28,000 residents to 31,224 in 2030, according to the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

The city will need 1,351 new housing units by 2030 to meet this demand, Senior Planner Mike Craig told council during Tuesday's work session.

Of the 1,600 new residential units the city has been tracking since 2015, all but 94 are either occupied or under construction, Craig said. In addition, median home values have risen by 18% and median rents by 21% since 2015.

Those factors are driving city staff to explore ways to ensure adequate housing supply, he said.

The city's Comprehensive Plan for Area 1, the area of the city west of Interstate 95 where the PD–R-zoned land exists, calls for Planned Development zoning district regulations to be reviewed and updated.

"This is part of the strategic plan," City Manager Tim Baroody told council during the work session. "This didn't just pop up. This is part of the execution (of the Comprehensive Plan)."

But Kelly said he's seeing "piecemeal" efforts to increase density in different parts of the city and that he doesn't think there has been enough of a conversation about how that will affect the character of the city.

"I keep hearing, 'We’re the hub of the region, therefore we have to have more density,'" he said during Council's regular meeting Tuesday evening. "No, we don't. Being a hub is more than housing."

Kelly said housing prices in the city will always be high because it is the urban hub of the region and because of the pressure from northern Virginia. He said affordability won't come from building more and will instead take a "community investment."

Councilor Jon Gerlach, who represents Ward 2, said he disagreed with Kelly's premise that "we cannot improve housing availability through zoning."

"We can incentivize smaller units," he said. "Smaller units cost less to build —that's simple math. We’ve got to take these steps now. Population pressures require us to be proactive and take measures today to achieve land uses we envision for the future."

City Council's approval of the resolution initiating the PD–R zoning amendments means the Planning Commission will now host a public hearing on the proposed amendments on March 8.

The Planning Commission then has 100 days to make a recommendation back to City Council.

The Planning Commission is also hosting a series of community sessions on accessory dwelling units, with the next being held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 718 Caroline Street.

For a schedule of the sessions, visit the city's website at fredericksburgva.gov and search "accessory dwelling units."