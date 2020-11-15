Fredericksburg City Council, police chief consider downtown noise ordinance

When Fredericksburg last amended its noise ordinance five years ago, there was hope it would quell disturbances to residents late at night.
But even though City Council voted to revise the ordinance, the complaints haven’t stopped pouring in. That’s because the revision gave leeway to the downtown area, which has become more lively since 2015, thanks to diners, shoppers, bar patrons and protesters.
Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton is now seeking to pull back the latitude available to downtown revelers. He and City Council held a joint work session last week and discussed options that would bring downtown more in line with the rest of the city when it comes to the noise ordinance.
Layton will take the feedback from City Council and come up with a final proposal to be voted on at a later meeting.
“We have experienced one flaw in the ordinance,” Layton said.
The 2015 revision made it illegal to yell, shout or make a similar commotion in the streets or on the sidewalk between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The hours are extended to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. If someone can hear you or your group from at least 100 feet away, you are breaking the law.
The “flaw,” according to Layton, is that while the 100-foot rule applies to most of the city, there is no restriction downtown.
Six of the seven City Council members said they’re prepared to consider ending the downtown exception. Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said he needs to discuss the issue with downtown residents before making a decision.
Layton presented City Council with four options, including one allowing the ordinance to stand as is.
The first revision he presented is to remove the downtown exception from the ordinance so the entire city is subject to the 100-foot rule.
The second potential revision is to make the legal distance that one can be heard downtown 200 or 300 feet.
The final possible change is to give more leeway to businesses or individuals in the middle of downtown than those closer to the rest of the city.
Layton said he’s in favor of the third option, and also making the audible distance 300 feet. Before he met with council members, Layton presented the proposal to the board of the city’s Main Street initiative and all but one member supported the 300-foot rule.
“That way you can’t have unlimited noise, but it can be reasonable noise in a vibrant downtown,” Layton said.
A request for a waiver for the noise ordinance can be made to City Manager Tim Baroody. The majority of council agreed a change needs to be made. Councilman Jason Graham suggested once the change is made, anyone that violates the new ordinance should be subject to stiffer penalties than they are now.
Councilman Matt Kelly thought that 300 feet—the size of a football field—may be too much distance. Kelly said the primary issue he’s noticed is that one restaurant’s noise level will make it difficult for customers at a different establishment to enjoy a quiet meal.
“When you have a restaurant with loud music and my head’s banging two blocks away, that is playing beyond what is necessary for the people in that particular restaurant,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the goal is for businesses and individuals to be “reasonably considerate” of everyone around them and not for the police to issue an abundance of tickets. He suggested city officials meet with restaurant owners and inform them of the new expectations once the ordinance is revised. He said it would also be good if business owners knew the grievances citizens have.
“I do think we need to give them an opportunity to respond to the complaints we’re getting and see what they can do to become good neighbors in our historic downtown,” Kelly said.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said she hasn’t had one meal downtown in recent weeks in which she wasn’t annoyed by a loud noise, mainly from a vehicle.
Councilman Billy Withers is concerned more and more people are moving downtown to live, and they won’t want to hear loud noise late at night.
Councilman Tim Duffy said he’s supportive of a 200-foot rule.
“People can enjoy being downtown and not feel they’re attending something that they’re not attending,” Duffy said.
