Fredericksburg City Council, police chief consider downtown noise ordinance

When Fredericksburg last amended its noise ordinance five years ago, there was hope it would quell disturbances to residents late at night.

But even though City Council voted to revise the ordinance, the complaints haven’t stopped pouring in. That’s because the revision gave leeway to the downtown area, which has become more lively since 2015, thanks to diners, shoppers, bar patrons and protesters.

Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton is now seeking to pull back the latitude available to downtown revelers. He and City Council held a joint work session last week and discussed options that would bring downtown more in line with the rest of the city when it comes to the noise ordinance.

Layton will take the feedback from City Council and come up with a final proposal to be voted on at a later meeting.

“We have experienced one flaw in the ordinance,” Layton said.

The 2015 revision made it illegal to yell, shout or make a similar commotion in the streets or on the sidewalk between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The hours are extended to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. If someone can hear you or your group from at least 100 feet away, you are breaking the law.