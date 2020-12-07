Fredericksburg City Council postpones retreat due to virus

The Fredericksburg City Council has postponed its bi-annual retreat because of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retreat was scheduled to be held virtually this week, but has been delayed until it is safe for the gathering to take place in person.
According to the city’s website, that won't be until the spring, at the earliest.
City officials believe the nature of the discussions that City Council has on its agenda for the retreat are too sensitive to be conducted virtually.
Racial equity is scheduled to be a major part of the conversation, and officials believe the dialogue won’t be as effective online.
“I just know that we’re trying to stay safe and trying to make sure we have the best discussions possible,” Councilman Jason Graham said.
Instead of a retreat, City Council will have a virtual budget and finance special work session on Friday and Saturday.
Council members will review capital improvement projects and budget and revenue projections. They will also receive an update from city staff members who are working on racial equity initiatives.
The International Coalition of Sites of Conscience facilitated a racial equity survey earlier this fall. It featured a written survey and four virtual opportunities for community stakeholders to voice their concerns about race in the city.
The ICSC will present its report to the public on Thursday at 1 p.m. in a virtual format. Instructions on how to view the report will be posted to the city’s public engagement webpage under Racial Equity Initiatives.
That report will inform City Council on its next steps in addressing racial equity during its retreat.
