Fredericksburg City Council postpones retreat due to virus

The Fredericksburg City Council has postponed its bi-annual retreat because of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retreat was scheduled to be held virtually this week, but has been delayed until it is safe for the gathering to take place in person.

According to the city’s website, that won't be until the spring, at the earliest.

City officials believe the nature of the discussions that City Council has on its agenda for the retreat are too sensitive to be conducted virtually.

Racial equity is scheduled to be a major part of the conversation, and officials believe the dialogue won’t be as effective online.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I just know that we’re trying to stay safe and trying to make sure we have the best discussions possible,” Councilman Jason Graham said.

Instead of a retreat, City Council will have a virtual budget and finance special work session on Friday and Saturday.

Council members will review capital improvement projects and budget and revenue projections. They will also receive an update from city staff members who are working on racial equity initiatives.