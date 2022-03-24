Fredericksburg City Council removes step from process to fix or sell blighted property

An ordinance that allows Fredericksburg officials to declare a property blighted was updated this week to eliminate one final warning to landowners.

City Council voted 6–0 to revise the “spot blight” ordinance. Councilman Matt Kelly was absent.

City Attorney Kathleen Dooley recommended City Council delete the “post-final” opportunity for the property owner to make the required repairs before a tax lien is put on the property or the property is acquired through eminent domain.

The revised ordinance directs City Council to declare the property blighted and approve a spot-blight abatement plan.

The city manager then mails the approved spot-blight abatement plan to the owner. If acquisition is approved, it will be a notice of intent to acquire, and it may include the city's bona fide offer to purchase.

The city manager proceeds to acquire or repair the property or to abate the nuisance in accordance with the blight abatement plan approved by City Council.

The city manager will be able to hold, clear, manage or dispose of the property.

A section in the former ordinance that was removed called for a declaration of the property as a public nuisance and allowed the owner to take specific steps to abate the nuisance by a specified date. It also allowed for an additional warning after a City Council decision had been made.

Dooley said the “post-final” warning isn’t necessary because there are several notifications in place before getting to that point.

“Really, frankly, I’m recommending that we eliminate that step,” Dooley said. “There are plenty of steps built into this policy prior to City Council taking action. Once council does take action, that action should be final and we should have the ability to move forward and make those repairs.”

The “spot blight” ordinance has been in place since 2006. It was revised in 2007 and 2013.

The General Assembly has authorized local governing bodies to adopt an ordinance declaring a blighted property to be “spot blighted.” An abatement plan is then put in place to either acquire or repair the property.

If city officials do not acquire the property, but instead pays to repair it, the bill is recorded as a tax lien and it is referred to the treasurer for collections.

If the property’s assessed value is $100,000 or less and the lien remains unpaid as of Dec. 31 following the first anniversary of the date the lien was recorded, the treasurer is permitted to sell the property to collect the lien.

In addition to the end of the “post-final” notice, City Council made other changes to the blight ordinance.

Two certified mailing notices were previously required to be sent to the property owner. Now the second notice will be by regular mail. Dooley said certified mail is often less successful in reaching the intended recipient.

Language in the ordinance was updated to reflect State Code. Also, a delay in recording the city’s statutory lien on the property for the cost of repair was eliminated. Dooley said that was to protect the city’s ability to collect the expenditure and to protect against the purchase of the property by someone unaware of the lien.

Dooley said the city has no immediate plans to use eminent domain. In 2007, the city went in to repair a single-family home at 1108 Winchester Street but after removing one portion of the structure, it collapsed.

The lot was cleared and the cost of the work was recorded as a lien on the property. After the lien went unpaid, the property was auctioned in 2012.

In other business Tuesday, City Council adopted a resolution authorizing ARI Transportation Inc., which operates as Angel Rides and provides nonemergency medical transport, to apply for a license to provide emergency services to clients with Medicare.

The company would send all employees interested in becoming emergency providers to a course for training and licensure from the state, and through the EMT national registry. ARI Transportation would need to submit an application to the Virginia Department of Health to get EMS-certified.

The resolution specifies that the geographic boundaries of Angel Rides’ EMT services be within city limits.

