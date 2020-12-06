Fredericksburg City Council to hold public hearing on new private school

A new private school is in the works in Fredericksburg at a historic location.
Fredericksburg City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on whether to grant a special use permit to Brompton Community School to open the doors of Braehead Manor at 123 Lee Drive and serve children in grades kindergarten through 8th grade.
The city’s Planning Commission has recommended approval for the project, which won’t include any changes to the structure or the grounds of Braehead Manor. The City Council is not expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.
Kate Schwartz, Fredericksburg’s Historic Resources Planner, reviewed the school’s application to ensure it lines up with the city’s Comprehensive Plan regarding historic preservation. Schwartz said historic buildings that aren’t used in contemporary fashion become at risk of being abandoned.
Braehead Manor was built in 1858 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.
“Since the key to preservation is for buildings to remain in active use, the Fredericksburg Review Board works with property owners who seek a viable use of their property whether residential, commercial or otherwise,” Schwartz said.
The property is owned by Robert Almy. It would be leased by the Brompton school, which is owned by Amber Dawson.
Dawson said one of the purposes for Brompton is to ease overcrowding in Fredericksburg City Schools. The school system allowed the public to weigh in on overcrowding issues via a survey earlier this year.
Dawson said Brompton’s goal is to alleviate the city system of at least one class per grade level. She said the majority of the families served will come from the downtown area.
“We offer a rich educational experience for students, a stress-free, all-encompassing school for parents, an inviting workplace for passionate teachers and staff and a commitment to building and supporting the surrounding community,” Dawson said.
Brompton plans to employ approximately six staff members in its first year and hopes to increase to 25 employees over the next 10 years. Hours of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Classroom hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the additional time serving as limited before and after school care. Building occupancy is approximately 120.
Dawson said part of the school’s mission is to become a place where learning “is a way of life.” She also stated school leaders hope to “build community through cultural vibrancy” as well as promote a “clean and green environment.”
“As much as possible we will offer outside programming and invite the public to be part of our school,” Dawson said.
Upon completion of 8th grade at Brompton, students will be encouraged to move on to public high school.
“Our teachers, staff and administrators are dedicated to making sure that students are ready for this transition,” Dawson said.
If approved, the school will also take over the parking lot at 490 Central Road.
Central Road will be the primary access point to the school instead of drivers traveling Lafayette Boulevard and Lee Drive through the Battlefield Park. School signage will be placed at the Central Road parking lot and not on Lee Drive.
This would be the third special use permit approved for the property in the past seven years. Permits were issued there in 2013 and 2014 to permit Braehead Manor to be used as a bed-and- breakfast inn and events center. Those businesses ceased operations two years ago and the permit expired this past Nov. 1.
