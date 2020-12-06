Fredericksburg City Council to hold public hearing on new private school

Dawson said one of the purposes for Brompton is to ease overcrowding in Fredericksburg City Schools. The school system allowed the public to weigh in on overcrowding issues via a survey earlier this year.

Dawson said Brompton’s goal is to alleviate the city system of at least one class per grade level. She said the majority of the families served will come from the downtown area.

“We offer a rich educational experience for students, a stress-free, all-encompassing school for parents, an inviting workplace for passionate teachers and staff and a commitment to building and supporting the surrounding community,” Dawson said.

Brompton plans to employ approximately six staff members in its first year and hopes to increase to 25 employees over the next 10 years. Hours of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Classroom hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the additional time serving as limited before and after school care. Building occupancy is approximately 120.

Dawson said part of the school’s mission is to become a place where learning “is a way of life.” She also stated school leaders hope to “build community through cultural vibrancy” as well as promote a “clean and green environment.”