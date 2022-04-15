Fredericksburg City Council to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax hike

A change to the real estate tax rate that was initially proposed by Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody will be up for discussion at a City Council special work session, followed by a public hearing Tuesday night.

The work session will start at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m.

Baroody’s proposed budget that he released last month called for a 3-cent hike in the real estate tax rate from 83 cents per $100 of assessed value to 86 cents.

The rate up for discussion, however, will be 87 cents.

The change comes after consultation with city staff and financial advisers who believe the extra 1 cent, which amounts to $450,000 in tax revenue, could be used to buy down debt on capital improvement projects.

Councilman Jason Graham voiced full support for the 4-cent tax increase, while other members of council expressed skepticism at a work session April 12.

“My concern moving forward on something like this is we have a lot on our plates right now,” Councilman Matt Kelly said. “We’ve already publicly said we’ll be looking at raising taxes the next year, the year after that. It’s not only real estate taxes, but other fees—water, sewer, everything is going up. We have not given the public exactly what that’s going to look like and the amount of impact we’re asking them to take on.”

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said going up to 87 cents is “fiscally prudent,” but she’s unsure the public is willing to accept it.

Councilman Jon Gerlach noted that 54 percent of Fredericksburg households qualify as ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed). He said an extra $20 per month means a lot to many and that “we have a real problem in the city with folks struggling to make ends meet every month.”

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said it may be just a penny “but it’s the public’s penny.”

“Whenever you take something out of somebody’s wallet, it’s a negative,” Kelly added. “You’re taking something from them.”

Frye said he’s heard from some residents who no longer can afford to live in the city.

Graham said it’s important to distinguish between renters and landowners when discussing the real estate tax rate, but his colleagues are concerned that landlords will pass on the increase to renters.

Frye said young adults who rented their first apartment years ago in Fredericksburg and looked at potentially buying a home have given up on that dream.

“What you have to make to live here now is just crazy,” Frye said. “If somebody had a 5-year plan, that plan went out the window. They had to find a new ZIP code.”

Tax increases in Fredericksburg aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Graham imagined a 10-cent increase over the next three years, but Kelly said that may be underselling the situation, with several capital projects on the horizon. Those projects include a new middle school that will likely be in the $60 million range, wastewater treatment plant upgrades and a new fire station.

“I feel like a broken record because I’m on this soapbox every budget cycle about focusing on what really needs to be focused on first and taken care of first before we go off on other things,” Kelly said. “We haven’t had that conversation as a council yet and we haven’t had that conversation with the community—what will be expected of you in the next few years.”

Another change to the proposed budget will be the inclusion of $5,000 toward FailSafe–ERA, a local nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009 to assist families impacted by incarceration.

City officials initially didn’t consider the organization’s request for funding, said founder Juanita Shanks. Shanks noted that FailSafe served 265 formerly incarcerated people last year in Planning District 16. There were 71 from Fredericksburg, the second most in the district behind 113 from Spotsylvania County.

Stafford County fully funded Shanks’ request and her organization received partial funding from Spotsylvania. The request from Fredericksburg was for $9,000. City staff came up with a lower amount based on the population of the city compared to surrounding counties.

Shanks said she was initially disheartened but shared her concerns with Greenlaw, who vowed to review the request. Shanks noted that on July 1, a large percentage of inmates will return home because of legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020 to release several thousand of them early.

“Failure to provide them with adequate resources and training exacerbates the multiple layers of challenges already faced by these returning citizens, lessening the likelihood for their successful reintegration into our community,” Shanks said.

Shanks plans to address City Council on Tuesday. The public hearing and work session will be held at City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St.

Any city resident who wishes to participate remotely will be able to send their comments in writing by U.S. mail or email Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

